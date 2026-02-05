Cristiano Ronaldo receives major warning as Saudi Pro League dismisses transfer claims for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself at the center of controversy after sitting out Al Nassr’s last match in what was widely interpreted as a protest against Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) over a lack of transfer activity during the winter window. Now, not only have those claims been dismissed, but Ronaldo has also received a firm warning from the Saudi Pro League in its latest statement.

As the face of the league, Ronaldo reportedly chose to make his stance clear by withdrawing from the lineup, first against Al Riyadh and potentially again for the upcoming clash with Al Ittihad. The situation has sparked significant turmoil, with speculation growing over whether the Portuguese star could consider a summer departure.

The SPL responded forcefully, downplaying the role of the PIF in day-to-day football operations. In a statement released Thursday, a league spokesperson emphasized the league’s structure: “The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules.“

Despite the PIF holding majority stakes in four of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs (Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli) the league stressed that decision-making authority rests with each team. “Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league,” the statement read.

Hayder Abdulkareem, new signing of Al Nassr.

The statement also addressed Ronaldo directly, while taking a clear stance on his reported boycott: “Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club’s growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual — however significant — determines decisions beyond their own club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo smiles again as Al-Nassr gets green light to register final 2026 winter signing: Will Abdullah Al-Hamdan play against Al-Ittihad?

Claims over transfer activity dismissed

Al Hilal were the most active club during the 2026 winter transfer window, loaning out João Cancelo (FC Barcelona) and Kaio César (Corinthians), while completing the signings of prospects Kader Meïté (€30 million) and Saïmon Bouabré (€23 million). Late-window reports linking Karim Benzema to a move also fueled Ronaldo’s frustration, though the deal ultimately went through despite his objections.

While Al Nassr did not complete a single international signing, the SPL addressed accusations of unequal treatment head-on: “Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.“

The league also pointed to the standings as evidence of competitive balance. “The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended,” the statement detailed, with Al Nassr sitting in 3rd with 46 points, 4 afar from Al Hilal who have one more game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The focus remains on football — on the pitch, where it belongs — and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans,” the statement concluded. As Ronaldo weighs the possibility of missing a second straight match, league officials appear unmoved, making clear their position as tensions continue to simmer.