Christian Pulisic under fire again as another Milan great echoes Fabio Capello’s harsh verdict: Alessandro Costacurta sends stark message to USMNT ace after disastrous 2026

Christian Pulisic is once again at the center of Italian soccer’s most unforgiving conversation. With Fabio Capello already weighing in, another Milan legend has now stepped forward, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the American’s difficult start to 2026. As Milan navigates a decisive phase of the season, pressure is mounting, not just on the team but on the individual expected to carry it. And when voices like Capello and Alessandro Costacurta speak, the message tends to echo far beyond a single weekend.

This is not unfamiliar territory for Pulisic. From Dortmund to Chelsea and now Milan, expectation has followed him relentlessly. What has changed is the tone. What was once admiration is now conditional, and patience is thinning as the club’s title ambitions face subtle but real threats.

Every January seems to reopen the same chapter. Christian Pulisic hits a stretch where the conversation shifts—from how good he can be to why he isn’t showing it. The Rossoneri, meanwhile, have drifted into a pattern that rarely wins championships: too many draws, not enough decisive moments, and missed opportunities against teams they should be beating.

The numbers tell the story. Pulisic has not scored since December 28 and has not registered an assist since November 23. Milan has lost just once all season, yet eight draws have eroded its margin, leaving it five points behind Inter with 16 matches to play. In a title race that tight, stars must tip games. That burden falls squarely on Pulisic, and that is where the debate intensifies.

What did Costacurta say?

Only midway through the discussion does the latest criticism emerge, and it comes from a figure whose words carry historical weight. Speaking live on Sky Italia’s Calciomercato L’Originale, Alessandro Costacurta turned his attention to Milan’s attacking unit of Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Christopher Nkunku after a quiet winter transfer and a depleted squad.

“Milan must wait for those three or four players to improve their performance, especially in attack,” Costacurta said. “I’m talking about Rafa Leao, but also Christian Pulisic, who started well but is not feeling well now.”

The verdict was blunt but calculated. The five-time Champions League winner did not question Pulisic’s talent. Instead, he placed responsibility squarely on the player to raise his level, particularly in moments when the team needs individual quality to break deadlocks. “Nkunku also needs to give a little more,” he added. “I think Milan are hoping the players up front improve their individual performances.” This was not outrage, but expectation.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action against David de Gea goalkeeper of ACF Fiorentina

Capello set the tone earlier

Costacurta’s comments did not arrive in a vacuum. Days earlier, Fabio Capello had already opened the door to criticism following Milan’s frustrating draw against Fiorentina. Writing for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Capello focused on missed chances and a lack of ruthlessness—particularly from the American star. “Pulisic did everything thanks to Füllkrug,” Capello wrote. “The attacking duo created two or three chances out of nothing, but the American uncharacteristically missed them all.”

Then came the line that defined the discussion: “Mistakes uncharacteristic of him, like when he tried to beat De Gea instead of shooting… in that space, only Ronaldo Nazário could have beaten the goalkeeper and scored.” It was not mockery. It was a reminder of limits, and of how thin the margin is between brilliance and waste at the highest level.