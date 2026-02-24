Trending topics:
Pedri and Ferran Torres agree on Real Madrid star they would like Barcelona to sign

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Pedri and Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesPedri and Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is one of the most significant in world soccer. Year after year, they compete for titles in Spain, have faced each other in European competitions, and routinely battle for top players in every transfer window. Now, Pedri and Ferran Torres have openly admitted there is a rival star they would like to have as a teammate.

The two players gave an extensive interview this week on the popular Spanish TV show El Larguero, where they discussed their team’s current situation and shared some behind-the-scenes details. For example, they were asked whether they have friends at Real Madrid despite the intense rivalry on the field.

Pedri answered honestly. “Yes, some. We get along well,” the young Barcelona midfielder began, before adding an important clarification: “We’re not calling each other every day, but we get along.”

The interviewer then asked if there was any Real Madrid player they would like Barcelona to sign, if it were possible. After thinking for a few seconds, Pedri responded: “Mbappe, right?” he said, looking toward Torres, who agreed: “Yes, Mbappe.”

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.

The French forward would be an ideal addition for Barcelona, who have been surrounded for months by speculation regarding the futures of two of their most important forwards: Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford. Ironically, if such a deal were to happen, one of the main players affected would be Ferran Torres himself, who would likely move into a secondary role behind Mbappe.

How has Mbappe performed against Barcelona?

Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager with AS Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has been the subject of transfer rumors linking him to nearly every major club in the world. In Spain, however, Real Madrid always appeared to be his most likely destination rather than Barcelona — something that became reality in the summer of 2024.

Over the course of his career, Mbappe has faced Barcelona several times, initially in European competition and, over the past two seasons, also in Spanish domestic tournaments. So far, the overall record has been unfavorable for the French forward.

During his years at Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe enjoyed his best results against Barcelona. The French side eliminated Barcelona twice in the UEFA Champions League, in 2021 and 2024, and on both occasions Mbappe stood out, scoring a combined six goals.

However, since joining Real Madrid, the results have not been as positive. Mbappe has won El Clasico only once — a 2-1 La Liga victory in October of last year. The other five matches have ended in defeats, including the 2025 Copa del Rey final and the 2025 and 2026 Spanish Super Cup finals.

