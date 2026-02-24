Morocco reportedly target Barcelona legend and World Cup winner to replace coach Regragui

The national team circle should be ready for the 2026 World Cup with most staff set. However, there was surprising news on Tuesday as Morocco looks ready to part ways with Walid Regragui. Reportedly, the target is a Barcelona legend as a coach.

With the defeat in the controversial AFCON final against Senegal that included a Brahim Diaz penalty miss in the final minute, the federation was reportedly not pleased with the idea of keeping Regragui as manager.

There is one name that apparently interests the executives. Xavi Hernández has begun to be mentioned in recent hours as a potential replacement, according to Marca. Getting someone who won the competition could be a major boost for the recent semifinalists.

Xavi’s career as manager

Xavi has benefited from his extraordinary playing career to quickly reach top jobs. His first coaching experience was with Al Sadd. The Qatari club where he finished his playing days gave him the chance to coach for 102 matches, resulting in 67 victories, 17 draws and 18 losses.

Xavi won one La Liga with Barcelona (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

His next step was the club he knows best, where he replaced Ronald Koeman during a rebuilding phase at Barcelona. After a strong start that included a La Liga title and a Supercopa de España, the final stretch was less favorable.

The Spaniard left the club after 142 matches from 2021 to 2024. His record shows 89 victories, 24 draws and 29 losses before he departed. He has not coached anywhere since then.

What could stop Xavi from accepting the job?

Despite not being among the main favorites to win the World Cup, Morocco looks like a tough assignment for many coaches. Reaching the semifinals in the recent edition means the job is no longer a surprise step.

What could prevent Xavi from taking the job is the limited time he would have to prepare for the tournament. Spanish outlets say he is unlikely to take on a mid-project assignment. That could be the reason he says no, with only a few months to the most important event.

