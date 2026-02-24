Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Morocco reportedly target Barcelona legend and World Cup winner to replace coach Regragui

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Regragui may be out as manager
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRegragui may be out as manager

The national team circle should be ready for the 2026 World Cup with most staff set. However, there was surprising news on Tuesday as Morocco looks ready to part ways with Walid Regragui. Reportedly, the target is a Barcelona legend as a coach.

With the defeat in the controversial AFCON final against Senegal that included a Brahim Diaz penalty miss in the final minute, the federation was reportedly not pleased with the idea of keeping Regragui as manager.

There is one name that apparently interests the executives. Xavi Hernández has begun to be mentioned in recent hours as a potential replacement, according to Marca. Getting someone who won the competition could be a major boost for the recent semifinalists.

Xavi’s career as manager

Xavi has benefited from his extraordinary playing career to quickly reach top jobs. His first coaching experience was with Al Sadd. The Qatari club where he finished his playing days gave him the chance to coach for 102 matches, resulting in 67 victories, 17 draws and 18 losses.

Xavi won one La Liga with Barcelona (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Xavi won one La Liga with Barcelona (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

His next step was the club he knows best, where he replaced Ronald Koeman during a rebuilding phase at Barcelona. After a strong start that included a La Liga title and a Supercopa de España, the final stretch was less favorable.

Advertisement
Achraf Hakimi faces World Cup 2026 turmoil as Morocco coach Walid Regragui reportedly makes major decision on his future

see also

Achraf Hakimi faces World Cup 2026 turmoil as Morocco coach Walid Regragui reportedly makes major decision on his future

The Spaniard left the club after 142 matches from 2021 to 2024. His record shows 89 victories, 24 draws and 29 losses before he departed. He has not coached anywhere since then.

What could stop Xavi from accepting the job?

Despite not being among the main favorites to win the World Cup, Morocco looks like a tough assignment for many coaches. Reaching the semifinals in the recent edition means the job is no longer a surprise step.

What could prevent Xavi from taking the job is the limited time he would have to prepare for the tournament. Spanish outlets say he is unlikely to take on a mid-project assignment. That could be the reason he says no, with only a few months to the most important event.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Carlo Ancelotti on alert: Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup spot comes under threat as viral footage of Santos star’s struggles raises alarming questions (VIDEO)

Carlo Ancelotti on alert: Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup spot comes under threat as viral footage of Santos star’s struggles raises alarming questions (VIDEO)

Neymar remains one of the most iconic figures in modern soccer, and Carlo Ancelotti is tasked with managing expectations around the Brazil squad as the 2026 World Cup approaches. Yet, with the tournament edging closer, concerns are mounting that one of the nation’s most celebrated talents may not be in the condition required to make […]

Achraf Hakimi faces World Cup 2026 turmoil as Morocco coach Walid Regragui reportedly makes major decision on his future

Achraf Hakimi faces World Cup 2026 turmoil as Morocco coach Walid Regragui reportedly makes major decision on his future

Despite being considered one of the national teams favored for the 2026 World Cup, Morocco could suffer a major setback. With only a few months remaining before the anticipated tournament, coach Walid Regragui has reportedly made a surprising decision on his future.

Messi’s Argentina among 2026 World Cup favorites but not Ronaldo’s Portugal, says Arsenal icon Alan Smith

Messi’s Argentina among 2026 World Cup favorites but not Ronaldo’s Portugal, says Arsenal icon Alan Smith

Arsenal legend Alan Smith named the favorites to compete for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title. Lionel Messi’s Argentina made the list — but Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal did not.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Keylor Navas has shared a dressing room with some of the greatest players in soccer history, yet he has made a surprising choice when asked to name the most talented teammate of his career. Despite playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper stunned many by snubbing the two icons and […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo