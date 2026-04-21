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Julian Alvarez reportedly seen as Barcelona’s dream signing as Lewandowski and Ferran Torres fail to impress

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Robert Lewandowski (L) of FC Barcelona, Julian Alvarez (M) of Atletico de Madrid, and Ferran Torres (R) of FC Barcelona.
© Stuart Franklin, Eric Alonso, and Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski (L) of FC Barcelona, Julian Alvarez (M) of Atletico de Madrid, and Ferran Torres (R) of FC Barcelona.

Julian Alvarez has long been linked with FC Barcelona as the ideal candidate to anchor the club’s attack for years to come, and those links have now grown considerably stronger. With Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres reportedly falling short of expectations at the Blaugrana, the Argentine has emerged as the club’s primary transfer target.

While Barcelona remain one of the most potent attacking sides in the world, a specific weakness has emerged at center forward. With Lamine Yamal firmly established on the right and Raphinha on the left, the wide positions are well covered at the highest level, but the striker role has become the club’s most pressing concern heading into the transfer window.

According to a report by Laia Cervello Herrero and Pol Ballus in The Athletic, both Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have failed to fully convince at Barcelona, casting serious doubt over their futures at the club. Despite being given equal opportunities, neither has established himself as a reliable and consistent goal threat in the 2025-26 campaign, a deficiency that has cost the team dearly in key moments throughout the season.

Against that backdrop, Julian Alvarez has been identified as Barcelona’s dream solution. The Argentine fits the tactical profile that coach Hansi Flick is reportedly looking for, and the striker himself has not closed the door when asked publicly about interest from the Blaugrana.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrating.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrating.

The primary obstacle standing in the way of a deal would be the fee Atletico Madrid would demand for a player under contract until June 2030. According to The Athletic‘s report, any offer would need to start at a minimum of €100 million, roughly $117 million.

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That price tag represents a significant hurdle given Barcelona’s well-documented financial constraints. However, the potential savings from releasing Lewandowski’s substantial salary, combined with the cooling of the Marcus Rashford purchase option situation, are expected to give the Catalan club enough room to mount a serious push for the 26-year-old in the upcoming summer window.

Lewandowski and Ferran Torres facing uncertain futures at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal’s position as the team’s top assister with 18 underlines his role as the creative engine, but the fact that he also leads the scoring charts with 23 goals says as much about the underperformance of those specifically tasked with putting the ball in the net. Ferran Torres sits second with 19 goals and Lewandowski fourth with 17, numbers that fall short of what Barcelona requires from a lead striker at the highest level.

Beyond their performances, the contract situations of both players do little to support their long-term futures at the club. On Lewandowski’s side, Sky Sports‘ Florian Plettenberg has reported that president Joan Laporta is open to an extension but with a significant wage reduction on the table, while Saudi Arabia and MLS club Chicago Fire have both registered interest, though formal discussions have yet to take place.

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As for Ferran Torres, his contract runs through June 2027 with no new deal in sight, and The Athletic reports that Barcelona would be willing to entertain offers for the forward. His inconsistency and inability to fully claim the starting striker role have only strengthened the club’s desire to bring in a more dependable option, making the pursuit of Álvarez all the more pressing.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Throughout the season, Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó have failed to impress with their performances. For this reason, Barcelona are reportedly open to selling them, aiming to bring in star reinforcements for coach Hansi Flick ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Ferran Torres’ future in doubt as Barcelona star reportedly draws interest from two big Premier League sides

Ferran Torres’ future in doubt as Barcelona star reportedly draws interest from two big Premier League sides

Given his poor form, Ferran Torres’ future at Barcelona remains highly uncertain. With his contract set to expire in 2027, the Spaniard has caught the attention of two major Premier League clubs as a star signing.

Ferrán Torres could help seal Julián Álvarez’s Barcelona move amid Atlético Madrid interest

Ferrán Torres could help seal Julián Álvarez’s Barcelona move amid Atlético Madrid interest

Although Ferran Torres seemed to be a key player for Barcelona, the Spaniard could reportedly facilitate the arrival of Julián Álvarez. Given his contractual situation, the Blaugranas would be open to letting him go, with a LaLiga rival already interested in his services.

Ferran Torres future in doubt as Barcelona have reportedly set two main goals for striker spot

Ferran Torres future in doubt as Barcelona have reportedly set two main goals for striker spot

Ferran Torres seemed to take control of a starting role at Barcelona, but his drop in form has cast doubt over his future. Looking ahead to next season, the Blaugranas have reportedly set two clear objectives for the forward line, distancing the 25-year-old striker from the project.

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