Achraf Hakimi faces World Cup 2026 turmoil as Morocco coach Walid Regragui reportedly makes major decision on his future

After surprising everyone by reaching the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, Morocco have established as one of the best national teams in the world. In addition, they have world-class players such as Abde Ezzalzouli, Noussair Mazraoui, Achraf Hakimi, and Brahim Diaz, making them one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. However, they may face a major setback, as head coach Walid Regragui has reportedly made a tough decision about his future.

According to Lassana Camara, via X (formerly Twitter), Walid Regragui has decided to step down as Morocco‘s head coach his position just months before the 2026 World Cup. Despite being the architect of a solid sporting project, the defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations significantly weakened his standing, as he had been facing heavy pressure and criticism. As a result, the coach chose to step aside, leaving the national team without clear direction.

Even though Regragui’s resignation had reportedly been rejected a few weeks ago, he ultimately remained firm in his decision. In addition, Morocco’s roster is not going through its best moment, as the AFCON defeat left the squad deeply shaken, with Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi among the most affected stars. Consequently, the Atlas Lions are in a vulnerable position; they had seemed to be one of the favorites for the 2026 World Cup and now face a major setback.

Walid Regragui managed to consolidate one of the greatest projects in Morocco’s history, cementing his name in the legacy of the national team. Despite arriving at the 2022 World Cup as one of the outsiders, he led the side all the way to the semifinals. In addition, he elevated the performances of several players like Abde Ezzalzouli, Brahim Díaz, Achraf Hakimi, and Ismael Saibari, among others. For that reason, they will have a hard task replacing him.

Head Coach Walid Regragui and players of Morocco waves to the fans.

Morocco reportedly targets ex-Barcelona coach to replace Regragui

Walid Regragui’s departure is undeniably a major blow for Morocco — not only because of his impact on the national team, but also because there are just four months left until the 2026 World Cup. For that reason, they have very little time to appoint a new head coach capable of implementing his ideas within the squad. In this context, a former Barcelona coach has emerged as a leading candidate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Messi’s Argentina among 2026 World Cup favorites but not Ronaldo’s Portugal, says Arsenal icon Alan Smith

According to MARCA, Xavi Hernández is the favorite to become Morocco’s new manager ahead of the World Cup. Having been without a club since leaving Barcelona, he would be an ideal fit for the national team, as his philosophy would represent continuity from Regragui’s approach, with both built around possession-based soccer. However, he may have doubts as that it would mean taking over a project midway through the cycle and with limited time to build.