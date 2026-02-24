Trending topics:
Report: Kylian Mbappe suffers injury setback ahead of Real Madrid’s key UEFA Champions League clash vs. Benfica

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé has been one of the few consistent bright spots in what has been a turbulent 2025–26 season for Real Madrid, as the club prepares for a decisive UEFA Champions League showdown against Benfica. However, less than 24 hours before kickoff, the French star has reportedly suffered an injury setback, raising concern within Los Blancos ahead of the crucial fixture.

According to L’Équipe, Mbappé was unable to complete Real Madrid’s final training session after once again experiencing discomfort in his left knee. As a result of the setback, the forward is expected to be rested and will not feature against Benfica, dealing a significant blow to Madrid’s plans for the UEFA Champions League encounter.

*Developing story…

