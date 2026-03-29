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Ferran Torres’ future in doubt as Barcelona star reportedly draws interest from two big Premier League sides

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesFerran Torres of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Ferran Torres has gone from being an undisputed player at FC Barcelona to becoming a backup to Robert Lewandowski. With a contract running until 2027, the Spaniard’s future remains highly uncertain, as he has yet to renew and the Blaugrana would be open to a transfer. In this context, the 26-year-old striker is attracting interest from two major Premier League clubs, leaving his future unclear.

After starting the 2025-26 season in top form, Ferran has hit a significant slump in his performance. Having last scored on January 31 against Elche EF, the Spaniard has now gone two months without contributing a goal. As a result, Barcelona would be open to a transfer, reports Diario Sport. Given this situation, the 26-year-old striker is attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, Ferran Torres current situation at FC Barcelona has caught the attention of Manchester United and Arsenal. While his current form is not at its best, both clubs still have him on their radar since his time at Manchester City, as he can perform both as a striker and as a winger. In addition, the Blaugranas would be open to selling him if a strong offer arrives.

Red Devils are reportedly targeting Ferran Torres as the natural replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who is expected to leave in the summer of 2026 after lacking playing time. Given his versatility and scoring ability, the Spaniard is a priority for Manchester United, alongside Iliman Ndiaye of Everton. This contrasts with Arsenal, who consider the 26-year-old star more as an option if he becomes available at a good price.

Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona may extend Ferran Torres deal amid Julián Álvarez uncertainty

Throughout the season, Barcelona have reportedly made Julián Álvarez a priority to strengthen their attack. However, Atlético Madrid are looking to keep him by offering a contract renewal. As a result, the Argentine’s potential move to the Blaugrana is at risk, meaning they could opt to renew Ferran Torres and rely on their current talents if they are unable to secure a top-level reinforcement.

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After his re-election as president, Joan Laporta stated that the Blaugranas are in no rush to sign a striker: We have two great center forwards, Ferran and Lewandowski, and I’m delighted with both of them,” he said, via Mundo Deportivo. With this perspective, they remain open to renewing Ferran Torres’ contract, as they do not appear ready to spend over €100 million on a new striker.

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