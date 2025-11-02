Ousmane Dembele injured? PSG coach Luis Enrique reveals the physical condition of the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner

Paris Saint-Germain are coming off their best season ever, with Ousmane Dembele playing a key role as one of the team’s top scorers and leaders. Despite this, they were unable to count on him in some games of the 2025-26 season due to a right hamstring tear. After returning to the pitch, he managed to play in four consecutive games, but he felt physical discomfort in his last game against OGC Nice. In light of this, coach Luis Enrique spoke about his physical condition.

Ousmane Dembele, despite getting playing time, has not managed to regain his starting position at PSG. Nonetheless, it has been a decision taken by the French side to gradually increase his playing time and help him recover his best form. Surprisingly, the Frenchman admitted to his teammate Achraf Hakimi at the end of the last game that his hamstrings were hurting a lot. In response, coach Luis Enrique spoke at the end of the game.

“Ousmane is a different kind of player. It’s wonderful to see him on the pitch, but we have to be patient and listen to how he feels. Seeing Dembélé play for ten or twenty minutes is exciting. We’re happy with his progress and we’re not worried,” Luis Enrique said at the latest press conference. Despite his confidence, the French star’s starting role has not been recovered yet, prompting doubts on his capacity after his latest injury.

PSG’s Ousmane Dembele has not managed to reach his peak form

Due to his physical issues, Ousmane Dembele has experienced a somewhat disappointing start to the 2025-26 season after winning the Ballon d’Or. In just eight games, he scored three goals and provided two assists. Fans, however, are growing impatient with his conditioning, as he appears to be struggling to reach full form. Despite this, Luis Enrique urges patience, assuring that Dembele will soon be in peak physical condition.

Although doubts linger regarding his physical condition ahead of the game against Bayern Munich, RMCSport reports that Ousmane Dembele participated in training today, Sunday, November 2, without experiencing a relapse of his injury. With this development, he is expected to be included in the French team’s squad for the UEFA Champions League match. However, his presence in the starting lineup remains uncertain.

Paris Saint Germain will face major offensive setback vs Bayern Munich in Champions League

Despite Ousmane Dembele’s expected presence in Paris Saint-Germain’s squad against Bayern Munich, coach Luis Enrique faces a significant absence in his offense. Desire Doue sustained a right thigh muscle tear during the draw against Lorient. Due to his injury, the 20-year-old might be sidelined until the end of November. This development could result in more playing time for Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu in the offensive lineup.