Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ligue 1
Comments

Why Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe failed to win UEFA Champions League together: PSG legend Marco Verratti offers bold but realistic six-word explanation

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
© IMAGOParis Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

It was one of the most dazzling front threes soccer has ever seen Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the same Paris Saint-Germain team. Yet, despite the superstar power, records, and moments of brilliance, the Champions League crown always eluded them. Now, Marco Verratti, one of the club’s most loyal servants and midfield generals, has finally lifted the lid on why PSG’s Galactico project failed to conquer Europe, even with soccer’s biggest icons united under one crest.

In 2024-25, the Parisians finally achieved what had long seemed impossible — a first-ever UEFA Champions League title. Luis Enrique’s team didn’t just win; they dominated, crushing Inter 5-0 in the final to complete a historic domestic and continental treble.

Many observers claimed this triumph came because Mbappe had left for Real Madrid. But Verratti — who watched from afar after moving to Qatar’s Al Duhail — insists that interpretation is “unfair.”

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the Italian midfielder said, “It’s unfair to see it that way. With Kylian, we reached the semi-finals and the final, but we didn’t win it. Then there’s Real Madrid, who, with fantastic players, won it many times. Anyway, I don’t think PSG won it because Kylian left. Mbappe has helped the club grow a lot. The year he left, he scored nearly 50 goals, for example.”

Under Enrique, PSG abandoned its obsession with assembling superstar names and instead built a team around balance, youth, and cohesion. Players like Warren Zaïre-Emery and Ousmane Dembele flourished, with the latter eventually lifting the 2025 Ballon d’Or after a 33-goal season.

Advertisement

Verratti’s insight: What PSG lacked with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe

When asked directly why PSG’s once fearsome trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe couldn’t bring home the Champions League, Verratti offered a revealing and philosophical answer. “That’s what makes football beautiful,” he said. 

“It’s not just about buying players and winning. That PSG team was a serious project, and they helped the club grow. Individually, we had many star players, but we lacked something as a team. And that matters a lot in today’s soccer. In big games, star players can make the difference, but not generally.”

Advertisement
Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

We lacked something as a team”, that was the reason Verratti pointed to — a lack of collective unity and tactical balance. The trio’s brilliance could win matches, but not tournaments built on structure and resilience.

Between 2021 and 2023, PSG’s superstar experiment dazzled but disjointed the team’s defensive and pressing systems. The focus on individual flair often left the side exposed, unable to handle elite European opponents who thrived on discipline and collective effort.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not even Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, or Harry Kane can touch Lionel Messi: Inter Miami star keeps historic Barcelona record intact as top stars come up short

Not even Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, or Harry Kane can touch Lionel Messi: Inter Miami star keeps historic Barcelona record intact as top stars come up short

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane — three of modern soccer’s most feared finishers — each had a chance to rewrite history in 2025. But even as their streaks grew and their form soared, one of Lionel Messi’s strongest and most impressive records remained untouched.

Former Kylian Mbappé star teammate at PSG picks Man City’s Erling Haaland over the French star

Former Kylian Mbappé star teammate at PSG picks Man City’s Erling Haaland over the French star

A former Paris Saint-Germain teammate of Kylian Mbappé snubbed him, choosing Manchester City star Erling Haaland for his team instead.

Bad news for Mbappé as Real Madrid star teammate suffers major injury setback after win over Barcelona

Bad news for Mbappé as Real Madrid star teammate suffers major injury setback after win over Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé has already received bad news following Real Madrid’s El Clásico win over FC Barcelona, as one of his star teammates has suffered a major injury setback.

Milan’s woes go beyond Christian Pulisic’s injury: Santiago Gimenez’s unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri’s headache

Milan’s woes go beyond Christian Pulisic’s injury: Santiago Gimenez’s unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri’s headache

The injury to Christian Pulisic has already left a significant void in Massimiliano Allegri’s side, but now, another concern has deepened the crisis — Santiago Gimenez’s alarming negative record, which threatens to undo the team’s early momentum.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo