Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano slams referee and VAR after Lionel Messi’s side’s loss to Nashville

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffered a setback in Game 2 of the 2025 MLS playoffs, falling 2-1 to Nashville SC on the road and forcing a decisive third game to earn a ticket to the next round. In a heated match, head coach Javier Mascherano didn’t hold back, blasting the referee and VAR decisions after the final whistle.

At GEODIS Park, Nashville took the lead following a controversial penalty in the sixth minute, when Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo brought down striker Sam Surridge inside the box. The English forward converted from the spot in the ninth minute, and Josh Bauer doubled the lead just before halftime. Messi pulled one back in the 89th minute with a stunning strike, but it came too late for the Herons to complete a comeback.

In his post-match press conference, Mascherano addressed the officiating controversy surrounding referee Allen Chapman: “Regarding the refereeing, I prefer not to comment because I know how the system works, and I don’t want to give them an excuse to come after me. I’m just surprised—really surprised—that they didn’t go to VAR to review the play. There’s a tool called VAR, and I don’t understand why they didn’t use it to check.“

The Argentine manager also criticized the limited stoppage time added at the end of the match. “It wouldn’t have cost them anything. After all, there was barely any actual playing time, so taking a few more minutes to check the VAR wouldn’t have changed much, given all the delays. And they only added six minutes, when in Miami they gave 11 for far less,” he stated.

Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami CF during game vs. Nashville SC.

Mascherano admitted the team must “swallow the anger” and channel that frustration into Game 3. The Herons will have their last chance on Saturday, November 8, with home-field advantage at Chase Stadium, as they look to secure the qualification to the MLS Cup quarterfinals for the first time in the club’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also From Messi’s rival to Inter Miami teammate? South American star reportedly eyed for next MLS season

Inter Miami still far from their best form

After a commanding 3-1 win in Game 1, Inter Miami struggled to find their rhythm despite dominating possession. A well-organized Nashville side was able to neutralize Messi’s influence for most of the game, as the Argentine registered his first shot on target in the 86th minute, followed by his goal a few minutes later.

Speaking on the game, Mascherano reflected on the Herons’ difficulty linking up with Messi in attack: “In the first half, maybe we couldn’t find him in situations near the box, but we did find other chances — like Tadeo (Allende)’s, where there was a hold, or Luis (Suárez)’s shot that hit the post. We created opportunities, but we weren’t sharp enough in the final third, and there’s also credit to the opponent, who managed to close off the spaces one way or another.“