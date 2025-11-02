Harry Kane set to leave Bayern? The English striker becomes a target for a top-tier team for a surprising reason

Despite initial doubts, coach Vincent Kompany has guided Bayern Munich to an impressive start this season. Even with significant injuries to their roster, the German team has surprised everyone with its dominance under Harry Kane, who has managed to showcase his best form, leading the team in scoring. However, the English forward might leave the team at the end of the season, as he has become the primary target of a top team for a surprising reason.

According to Diario Sport, Harry Kane has emerged as FC Barcelona‘s top priority in attack for the 2026 summer transfer window. Despite the Englishman’s excellent form, his transfer could be relatively affordable. Sport Bild reports that the German team has set a release clause at €65 million ($75.3 million). However, this clause must be activated before the end of January 2026. In light of this, the Culers have reportedly initiated contact with the player’s camp.

In the 2025-26 season, Harry Kane has made an impressive start with Bayern Munich, scoring 22 goals in 15 games. While his scoring rate is surprising, he comes off two consecutive seasons in which he scored more than 40 goals for the German side. At 32 years old, the English striker appears to be reaching his peak performance, causing Bayern to be on high alert for a potential departure to Barcelona.

Harry Kane breaks silence on possible Bayern Munich exit amid transfer speculation

Harry Kane has become the cornerstone of Bayern Munich, even as a veteran. With Jamal Musiala sidelined by injury and Serge Gnabry struggling to find the net, the Englishman has stepped up to lead the team toward European glory. However, rumors surrounding his €65 million release clause have cast doubt on his future with the club. In response, Kane has made strong statements regarding his intentions.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich shoots during the Bundesliga match.

“In terms of staying longer I could definitely see that… I am fully all in with Bayern. If there was a conversation about extending then we will see, but I have still got this season and another season. It is not like I am in my last year, it is not like there is any panic. I am calm, I love the manager at Bayern and as long we are improving and I am improving then I am happy to see what we can achieve,” Harry Kane said, as reported by the Guardian.

Not only Kane: Barcelona eye two other strikers ahead of next summer transfer window

Considering the complexity of persuading Harry Kane to leave Bayern Munich, Barcelona already have two forwards in mind to replace Robert Lewandowski in the future. According to Mundo Deportivo, Victor Osimhen, who shines at Galatasaray, is one of the main candidates. With an estimated price tag of $104 million, his departure seems equally complex, but his impressive performances makes him one of the best-positioned candidates.

With both deals being quite complicated, Barcelona are apparently considering another striker as well. Etta Eyong, a forward for Levante UD in LaLiga, has garnered significant interest from the front office. Although he lacks the scoring prowess and experience of other candidates, his age of 22 and a €30 million release clause make him a feasible option. Moreover, his current top form has attracted attention from several teams.