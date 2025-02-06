La Liga president Javier Tebas has strongly criticized Real Madrid’s response to their 1-0 loss to Espanyol, accusing the club of creating a “victimhood narrative” and attempting to undermine the league’s integrity.

Real Madrid filed a formal complaint with the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) demanding the release of VAR audio related to disputed officiating decisions in the match and subsequently boycotted a meeting with RFEF representatives. Tebas’s sharp rebuke highlights the escalating tensions surrounding refereeing in La Liga, further fueled by the ongoing Negreira case involving FC Barcelona.

Tebas vehemently rejected Real Madrid’s claims, stating that their portrayal of victimhood was “exaggerated and out of place.” He asserted that the club’s actions were aimed at damaging the competition, claiming that “the objective…is to harm the competition.”

He said, via Marca: “In the note it was clear that there was no adulterated competition. They have lost their minds.”

He firmly refuted any suggestion of manipulated results, emphasizing that the refereeing decisions, while potentially controversial, did not constitute evidence of deliberate manipulation. Tebas’s strong words highlight the seriousness with which he views Real Madrid’s challenge to the integrity of La Liga.

Legal action and concerns over falsehoods

Tebas announced that La Liga will file a formal complaint against Real Madrid, targeting the club, the individual who signed the complaint letter, or the board of directors. He cited “falsehoods” and “half-truths” within Real Madrid’s official complaint, suggesting that the club was attempting to influence the ongoing investigation and manipulate public opinion.

The legal response from La Liga signals a determined effort to counteract what Tebas views as an attempt to discredit the league’s integrity and undermine the fairness of the competition.

The controversy surrounding Real Madrid’s complaint and Tebas’s counter-accusation has heightened anticipation for Saturday’s crucial match against Atlético Madrid. All eyes will be on the refereeing decisions during this top-of-the-table clash, with the potential for further controversy to intensify the already heated rivalry between the two Madrid clubs.

The ongoing tension and the potential for further disputes between the club and the league president underscore the complex dynamics within Spanish football and the simmering issues around refereeing and transparency. The upcoming match will be heavily scrutinized, and any contentious refereeing decisions are likely to reignite the current controversy.