Al-Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier soccer clubs, has set its sights on Vinicius as a potential replacement for Neymar, who is returning to Santos. As per reports from Spain, the Saudi club is prepared to make an eye-watering bid to secure the Brazilian winger, but Real Madrid has delivered a clear and definitive response. While the Saudi Pro League’s ambitions to attract top talent remain steadfast, Los Blancos’ terms for Vinicius’ departure have sparked intrigue.

Following Neymar‘s departure, Al-Hilal is keen to recruit another Brazilian superstar to fill his shoes. According to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Al-Hilal is finalizing an extraordinary offer to Real Madrid for Vinicius. The proposed deal reportedly includes a €300 million transfer fee and an annual salary of €200 million for the player, bringing the total package to an unprecedented €1 billion over five years.

More than sporting ambitions drive the move. Saudi Arabia aims to position itself as a global soccer powerhouse, with Vinicius identified as a key figure in their strategy leading up to the 2034 World Cup, which the country will host. Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, hinted at the league’s growing capacity to attract world-class players, saying: “Our clubs have everything they need to attract, develop, and nurture talents like this. So let’s wait and see what happens.”

Real Madrid’s firm response

Despite the monumental figures involved, Real Madrid has made its position clear: they will not entertain offers unless specific conditions are met. Vinicius, a vital part of Madrid’s squad, remains under contract until 2027. The club has safeguarded his future with a staggering €1 billion release clause.

“Pay what he’s worth,” is the message from Madrid’s leadership, Defensa Central says, emphasizing that they are not interested in negotiations unless the release clause is activated. However, there’s a significant caveat—Real Madrid may consider selling Vinicius if the player himself requests to leave.

Vinicius’ loyalty to Real Madrid

While the Saudi Pro League is determined to attract the Brazil star, Real Madrid’s stance remains unyielding unless their conditions are met. For Al-Hilal, this means triggering the €1 billion release clause or hoping that Vinicius expresses a desire to leave—both unlikely scenarios at present.

For now, the 24-year-old winger has shown no inclination to depart from Santiago Bernabeu. After a recent Champions League victory, Vinicius spoke about his commitment to the club, stating: “My dream is to keep improving, help the biggest club in the world, and win more titles with this shirt.”