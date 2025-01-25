In the world of transfers, few sagas spark as much intrigue as the battle for a rising Premier League star whose talents have captured the attention of European heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. However, despite this interest, he seems destined to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The player in question? Aston Villa’s prodigious forward, Jhon Duran.

Duran, a 21-year-old Colombian striker, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Aston Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023 for a reported €16 million. Under Unai Emery’s guidance, he has flourished, scoring 12 goals in 28 appearances this season despite limited playing time, amassing just 1,019 minutes on the pitch.

Such performances have not gone unnoticed. Real Madrid and PSG are both eager to secure his signature, viewing him as a long-term solution for their attacking needs. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG’s head coach, Luis Enrique, sees Duran as a potential upgrade to an attack that has struggled with consistency. Meanwhile, the report adds that Real Madrid is also reportedly considering a bold move to sign Duran while offering Brazilian prospect Endrick on loan to make room for the Colombian striker.

Amid the interest from these European giants, the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Nassr has entered the fray. The Riyadh-based club, already home to stars like Cristiano Ronald, Neymar, and Karim Benzema, sees the Colombian as a key piece to enhance their squad. Reports from Foot Mercato suggest that Ronaldo himself has advocated for the move, emphasizing the need for top-tier talent to maintain Al-Nassr’s competitiveness.

Al-Nassr is reportedly prepared to meet Aston Villa’s hefty valuation, which is believed to exceed €95 million, The Telegraph adds. While the Englishmen have already turned down a €67 million bid from West Ham, the Saudi club is ready to present a record-breaking offer. However, with their foreign player quota already full, they may need to make roster adjustments to accommodate the 21-year-old.

Sell or keep: Aston Villa’s dilemma

For Aston Villa, the decision to part ways with Duran is fraught with challenges. The Colombian forward is contracted to the club until 2030, and his sale would represent a significant financial windfall. However, his departure could leave a void in their attack, especially given his growing influence this season.

Unai Emery’s reliance on Duran has increased as the campaign has progressed. Despite competing for a starting role with Ollie Watkins, the young ace has consistently delivered when called upon, making his potential exit a tough pill to swallow for Villa fans.

Why Duran might choose Al-Nassr

While the allure of playing for European giants like Real Madrid or PSG is undeniable, Al-Nassr’s offer comes with unique advantages. The prospect of teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo could be a career-defining opportunity for the young striker. Moreover, the Saudi Pro League’s growing ambition, financial power, and global profile could position Duran as one of its marquee players.

Reports also suggest that Duran’s camp is open to a move to the Middle East, with the player himself intrigued by the opportunity to lead Al-Nassr’s attack alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.