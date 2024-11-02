As rumors swirl about Neymar’s future, recent comments from Santos officials hint that the Brazilian forward’s next club may be closer to home. Tata Martino, Inter Miami’s manager, recently addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Neymar’s rumored move to join Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammates in Miami.

Although the Brazilian purchased property in Miami, Martino quickly clarified that the high cost of such a transfer would be challenging under MLS’ salary cap regulations. “With Messi and the boys already here, anything can happen,” he admitted, “but if the league doesn’t make the salary issue more flexible, it would be impossible. The rules are strict and can’t be broken unless MLS changes.”

Following speculation of a move to Inter Miami and talks with MLS, Santos club president Marcelo Teixeira and Vice President Nico Osvaldo recently confirmed they’re finalizing discussions to bring Neymar back to his first club, Santos, as early as June 2025. The 32-year-old’s return would be a homecoming and a potential spark for Santos’ new era as they seek promotion back to Brazil’s top-flight league.

Back to his roots?

Now as hopes for a move to MLS dim, Neymar’s home club Santos is emerging as the most likely destination. Osvaldo Nico, Santos’ Vice President, recently stated, “Neymar arrives at Santos in June. That’s the conversation we are having”. The star winger began his career at Santos, scoring 136 goals in 225 appearances and leading the team to three league titles and a Copa Libertadores victory before moving to Barcelona in 2013. Despite 11 years in Europe and Saudi Arabia, his connection to his Brazilian roots has remained strong.

The player’s injury setbacks during his time with Al Hilal have reportedly influenced Neymar’s desire to return to Santos. His Saudi experience has been challenging; after moving to the Saudi Pro League for approximately $87 million in 2023, he played only five matches due to early muscular issues and then a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. Given these difficulties and his injury history, Santos offers a supportive environment for Neymar’s career’s final chapters.

Challenge worth overcoming for Santos?

Neymar’s salary is expected to be a major consideration in Santos’ efforts to bring him back. Currently earning around $111 million per year with Al-Hilal, the star’s wage is far beyond what the Brazilian club can offer. However, his return could revitalize Santos’ project as they aim to climb from Brazil’s Serie B back to the Brasileirao. Club President Teixeira hinted at the significance of Neymar’s return, remarking, “He marked a before and after at Santos. His return would undoubtedly stimulate the club’s new project, especially after relegation for the first time in our history.”

With the Brazilian club’s financial limitations, Neymar may need to negotiate a reduced salary to make the move feasible. However, having secured his financial future in Saudi Arabia, the player’s focus may shift toward closing his career on a meaningful note with Santos, the club where his legacy first took shape.

While Neymar remains under contract in Saudi Arabia until June 2025, rumors of his departure have persisted for months. In recent comments, Neymar addressed these reports, denying that he plans to leave the Saudi club before his contract ends. “There is no possibility of me returning to Santos next year,” Neymar clarified. “I have one more year of contract with Al Hilal… One day I want to return [to Santos], yes, but I have nothing planned right now.”

This recent statement aligns with Al Hilal’s confirmation that Neymar’s contract concludes at the end of the season. He reportedly opted not to extend his contract, and Santos has since ramped up its efforts to secure him by mid-2025. Despite the difficulties he faced in Saudi Arabia, his time with Al Hilal strengthened Neymar’s financial standing, allowing him to focus on the legacy he aims to build in Brazil upon his return.