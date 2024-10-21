Al-Hilal’s sensational 5-4 win away at defending Champions League winners Al-Ain saw Neymar make his long-awaited return to action. The Brazilian ace last played 369 days ago when Brazil lost to Uruguay. He featured in the last 15 minutes of the end-to-end action between Western Asia’s two finest clubs.

Goals galore in Neymar’s return

Just when Neymar prepared to enter the scene, Salem Al-Dosari completed his hat trick with a fine finish. That was the game’s eighth goal as Al-Hilal regained their two-goal lead to maintain their perfect Champions League start.

Another drama followed soon after his entrance. Ali Al-Bulayhi, who made a name for taunting opponents, saw a red card after a lengthy VAR review. Moments later, Khalid Eisa’s fingertip prevented a fairytale strike from Neymar. The sharp movements we’ve seen in recent training footage were finally repeated on the playing field.

Later in the game, last season’s top-scorer Soufiane Rahimi also completed his hat-trick in a highly memorable encounter. Al-Ain was the only team to beat Al-Hilal last season as Hernan Crespo’s side won the semi-final clash 5-4 on aggregate.

The two-time winners are currently top of the Champions League after three rounds. They also collected the maximum number of points in the league from the first seven matches.

Al-Ain only has a single point after losing back-to-back games. AFC developed a similar format to the one UEFA applied in their competitions this season.

Al-Hilal coped admirably before Neymar made his return

The AFC Champions League was also the stage where Neymar last played for Al-Hilal before the serious injury he suffered during the international break. At Iran’s Azadi Sport Complex, Neymar scored his first goal for the club in a 3-0 win over Esteghlal.

To everyone’s surprise, without their most expensive signing, Al-Hilal only dropped league points against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in a year. And they will not have his services in the Saudi Pro League until 2025.

Jorge Jesus’ side decided to leave out Neymar while registering eight foreigners after the end of the transfer window. Renan Lodi, who was picked ahead of his compatriot, scored the opening goal on Monday against Al-Ain.

The continental competition will continue to provide much-needed playing time for former Barcelona and PSG starlet. Clubs can submit up to 35 players to their Champions League squad.

Different situations at Seleção

As it stands, Brazil doesn’t seem to have the privilege to make up for Neymar’s absence. Before the recent international break, Dorival Junior’s team struggled in CONMEBOL’s marathon World Cup qualifiers.

In particular, Vinicius Junior’s inability to replicate his club form came under scrutiny. Although it’s common to leave out players returning from long-standing injuries, Dorival is expected to call Neymar for November’s games against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Brazil failed to win both corresponding fixtures in the first half of the qualifying stage. Neymar can play two more games before his potential return to the national team. Al-Hilal will face second-division club Al-Tai in the cup next week. Three days after the big clash at Al-Nassr without Neymar, Hilal will play Esteghlal in the fourth matchday of the Champions League.

