Real Madrid’s star forward, Vinicius, is at the center of a growing tug-of-war following his second-place finish in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting. Recent reports reveal that Saudi Arabian clubs have expressed serious interest in securing the 23-year-old Brazilian for a record-breaking contract starting in 2026. This development, alongside Los Blancos’ efforts to reinforce their commitment to Vinicius, reflects the complex dynamics at play for one of the most coveted players.

The Ballon d’Or awards have sparked ongoing discussions in Madrid after Vinicius placed second, losing out to Manchester City’s Rodri. Disappointed with the results, Real Madrid chose to skip the ceremony, a move aimed at showing support for Vinicius. Relevo previously reported that this decision was more than symbolic, as Madrid seeks to reaffirm their loyalty to their Brazilian star, who reportedly felt overlooked due to the club’s recent focus on Kylian Mbappe.

The club’s stance toward their most prized asset mirrors their efforts with previous icons. The club wants Vinicius to feel fully supported and to avoid the frustrations that sometimes surfaced for Cristiano Ronaldo in his pursuit of personal accolades. However, the fallout from this year’s Ballon d’Or has prompted speculation regarding Vinicius’s long-term future at the club, with Saudi Arabian suitors closely monitoring the situation.

Unprecedented offer for Vinicius

Amid the Ballon d’Or controversy, reports from Foot Mercato reveal that Saudi Arabia has made an offer that could reshape soccer’s financial landscape. Sources indicate that officials in the country, particularly through the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have presented Vinicius with a salary “never seen before” in soccer, with the proposal set to commence in 2026. Saudi Arabia is determined to lure another global superstar to champion their 2034 World Cup ambitions, and Vinicius has been identified as an ideal candidate.

The Saudi Arabian bid comes amid growing competition among clubs in the region to attract top-tier European talent. PIF’s outreach is reportedly part of a broader campaign to build a world-class roster that includes established players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, aiming to elevate the Saudi Pro League’s profile ahead of their World Cup bid.

Although Vinicius remains under contract with Real Madrid until 2027—with a reported $1.1bn release clause—his future has become a point of intense speculation. According to Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga giants are intent on offering Vinicius an extension to his current deal, hoping to dispel any doubts regarding his standing within the club. “Los Blancos want Vinicius to feel he is the center of their project,” a source close to the negotiations shared, emphasizing the club’s dedication to keeping him a marquee player.

While the winger has not actively pursued a contract renewal, he appears open to discussions, expressing a preference for waiting until the timing aligns with his goals. Given the strategic advantage of renegotiating closer to the expiration of his current deal, Vinicius may have more leverage as his contract approaches its final years. Relevo has noted that while Vinicius remains committed to winning more trophies with Madrid, the allure of an unmatched salary from Saudi Arabia has made his future a topic of intense speculation.

Why do Saudi Arabia see Vinicius as central figure?

Saudi Arabia’s outreach to Vinicius is also part of their bid to reshape global soccer. Having recently secured hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup, PIF is said to see the Brazilian as a potential face of the tournament. His vibrant playing style and international appeal make him an ideal candidate to represent Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning soccer ambitions. This approach aligns with Saudi Arabia’s strategy to recruit high-profile players to generate excitement and shift perceptions around its domestic league.

Vinicius’ value as a player extends beyond the field, with Saudi Arabia aiming to leverage his image to broaden the sport’s reach across the region and globally. As a young, charismatic player with a dedicated following, Vinicius aligns well with the image the Kingdom wants to project—a modern, globally connected soccer nation.