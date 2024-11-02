Following a year-long absence due to a catastrophic knee injury, Brazilian fans enthusiastically greeted Neymar’s return to the field in October. The star forward, who missed a substantial portion of his club Al-Hilal’s historic treble-winning season as well as Brazil’s 2024 Copa America campaign, is now gradually returning to match fitness. However, despite recent appearances for Al-Hilal, Neymar was left out of the national team squad for the November international break. Brazil coach Dorival Junior recently clarified the decision, emphasizing the superstar’s health and readiness to return as primary considerations.

In November 2023, during a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay, Neymar suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his knee—a severe injury that led to a long and challenging recovery process. At the time, this raised concerns about his future on the field, given his crucial role in Brazil’s squad and his renowned skill set. Following a year away from the game, Neymar returned to competitive play last month, logging his first minutes back on the pitch with Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League.

While his return is promising, the veteran’s game time has been limited as Al Hilal carefully monitors his recovery. In light of this, speculation emerged regarding Neymar’s potential inclusion in the Brazil squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers, particularly as the forward works to regain his top form and physical conditioning. However, manager Dorival ultimately opted against including the ex-Barcelona ace this month, citing caution and respect for his ongoing recovery process.

What did Dorival Junior say?

At a press conference following the announcement of Brazil’s squad, Dorival explained why he and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) decided to hold off on Neymar’s return to international duty. “We decided not to bring him so as not to rush things,” Dorival said. “He’s practically fully recovered, but he’s only had a few minutes [on the field], which weighed heavily on the decision.” For Dorival, Neymar’s return to form and fitness is essential, and he emphasized the importance of allowing the player to progress at a manageable pace to avoid setbacks.

According to Dorival, the player expressed a strong desire to join the national team despite his limited playing time. However, both the player and the management team recognized that prioritizing his health and ensuring he has sufficient minutes on the field with Al-Hilal are critical. “He was willing to be here,” Dorival added, “but he also understood the situation, the condition he is in, the lack of minutes on the field (13). We have to respect the club’s process.”

What is Brazil’s plan for Neymar’s return?

Al-Hilal’s management, led by coach Jorge Jesus, has a clear plan for Neymar’s return to match fitness, making gradual increases in his minutes played to help him fully recover. This approach aligns with Brazil’s strategy to ensure Neymar’s safe return to international play. Due to this mutual understanding, Dorival anticipates Neymar’s inclusion in the Brazilian squad for the March 2025 international break, which will feature high-stakes qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia.

As Selecao’s staff works closely with the Saudi side, Dorival’s comments highlight a collaborative approach to Neymar’s recovery. With Jesus having coached in Brazil and maintained strong ties to the country’s soccer scene, agreements on managing Neymar’s recovery have been cooperative, enabling the Canarinho’s coaching staff to respect the club’s strategy. This approach gives Neymar the best chance to return to the national team in peak condition by March.

In addition to the 32-year-old, Brazil’s roster for November qualifiers is also missing a few other prominent players, including Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Real Madrid’s rising star Endrick. According to the CBF, Alisson is currently recovering from an injury, and Endrick’s limited playing time with Real Madrid—just 107 minutes so far this season—likely influenced the decision to omit him from the squad. Real Madrid’s Brazilian trio of Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Vinicius, however, will join the team for the upcoming matches.