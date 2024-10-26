Neymar, currently playing with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, has been linked to a potential transfer to MLS side Inter Miami. The star forward, who joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, could soon reunite with former teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets, all now part of Inter Miami’s ambitious lineup.

In their pursuit of the Brazilian superstar, the Florida club reportedly has already made a formal bid for him.

Neymar’s stint with Al-Hilal has been marked by an early knee injury that sidelined him for much of the season. Since recovering, he returned to the field on October 21.

He made a substitute appearance in a thrilling 5-4 AFC Champions League match against Al Ain. However, his position within the team appears uncertain. Journalist Tariq Al-Nawfal recently confirmed that Inter Miami have approached Al-Hilal with an official offer for Neymar, eyeing a January transfer window move.

Despite his recent return, the 32-year-old’s contract expires in June 2025. Thus, it allows him to begin negotiating with other clubs by early next year. As Al-Nawfal noted, Al-Hilal are reportedly “open to the idea of letting Neymar leave at the beginning of the year if a suitable offer is received” to recoup part of his transfer fee.

Economic and roster challenges for Inter Miami

Securing Neymar would mark a significant investment for Inter Miami, yet the club may face financial challenges. Currently, Miami lack sufficient resources for a deal of the magnitude required for Neymar. Especially considering his Blue Waves salary reportedly sits at around $80 million annually. If the transfer does proceed, Neymar will likely have to accept a significant pay cut to join the MLS team.

To complete the signing, Inter Miami must also free up a Designated Player (DP) slot. This MLS regulation allows each club to sign up to three players whose compensation exceeds the league’s salary cap. Messi, Busquets, and potentially Neymar would each qualify as DPs. As a result, they will have to create room within their roster if they wish to bring the Brazilian forward.

If the transfer succeeds, Neymar’s move to Inter Miami would reunite him with former Barcelona teammates Messi and Suarez. They would reform the famous ‘MSN’ trio that dominated European soccer during their Camp Nou years. The three players previously enjoyed a highly successful partnership in Europe, securing numerous titles together, including the UEFA Champions League.

Neymar himself previously hinted at a future move to Inter Miami in a conversation with the club’s co-owner, David Beckham. “I would join Inter Miami after finishing my career in Europe”, he said. Now, with Messi, Suarez, and Busquets already at the club, Miami offer him the opportunity to rejoin his former teammates sooner than anticipated.

How have Al-Hilal fared without Neymar?

During Neymar’s absence, Al-Hilal found success under the leadership of players like Bono, Ruben Neves, Koulibaly, Milinkovic-Savic, and Aleksandar Mitrovic, which saw the team maintain its position at the top of the Saudi Pro League. The Saudi club has assembled a roster with international talent and dominated local competitions, despite Neymar’s injury. They have even recently added Joao Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City.

However, with his future at the club uncertain, Al-Hilal has reportedly been exploring other player options, including potentially replacing Neymar with fellow Brazilian forward Vinicius.

Neymar’s potential move could set the stage for Inter Miami’s continued growth as an international soccer force. With their sights set on the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the 2025 Club World Cup, his addition would reinforce their star-studded squad as they compete for major titles. But beyond Miami’s ambitions, the transfer represents a new chapter for Neymar himself, offering him a chance to rejoin Messi, Suarez, and Busquets in a league with fresh challenges and opportunities.

