Santos captain Neymar scores 22nd career hat-trick: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s tally?

Neymar has always been a player who lives at the intersection of art and chaos, and his latest performance once again reminded the world of the virtuoso talent that has defined his journey from Brazil to Europe and back. The Santos forward, long one of the sport’s most recognizable figures, delivered yet another dazzling display while global icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue their own late-career chapters elsewhere. Neymar’s night, however, belonged solely to him—and to a club fighting desperately to avoid disaster.

For all the turbulence surrounding Santos this season, Neymar produced a moment of rare stability: the kind only he can conjure. And at the heart of it was a milestone that seemed unthinkable just months ago.

The tension inside the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium had been unbearable before Neymar broke it. Santos entered the match against Juventude deep in a relegation scrap, winless, brittle, and seemingly out of ideas. At 33, Neymar was carrying not only the hopes of a club but of supporters who feared the looming humiliation of Serie B.

In a furious seventeen-minute spell, Neymar erupted—scoring in the 54th, 60th, and 68th minutes. The first came after a move sparked by Guilherme, the next from a slick counterattack, and the last from the penalty spot after Lautaro Díaz was dragged down in the box.

It was his 22nd career hat-trick, his first since April 2022, and perhaps the most consequential of all. The victory lifted Santos to 14th place on 44 points, suddenly controlling their destiny heading into the final matchday against Cruzeiro. All of this while managing a left-knee meniscus problem, which sources in Brazil say will likely require surgery after the season. The superstar, however, looks completely unmoved by the pain.

How does Neymar’s hat-trick tally compare to Ronaldo and Messi?

Neymar’s 22 hat-tricks form a fascinating chapter in modern soccer, but how does the number sit next to the two statistical giants of the era? According to global statistical sources, including Transfermarkt, Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed 66 career hat-tricks, the most of any male player in history. On the other hand, Lionel Messi has registered 61 career hat-tricks, including his most recent in October 2025.

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Santos captain’s 22 does not eclipse the astounding volume achieved by Ronaldo or Messi, whose longevity and consistency in Europe’s top leagues allowed them to collect trebles with relentless frequency. But the Brazilian veteran’s total tells a different story—one marked not by quantity, but by explosiveness and by moments that arrive when the lights are brightest.

