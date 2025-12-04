Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
brazilian serie a
Comments

Santos captain Neymar scores 22nd career hat-trick: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s tally?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (left), Neymar (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Neymar (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Neymar has always been a player who lives at the intersection of art and chaos, and his latest performance once again reminded the world of the virtuoso talent that has defined his journey from Brazil to Europe and back. The Santos forward, long one of the sport’s most recognizable figures, delivered yet another dazzling display while global icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue their own late-career chapters elsewhere. Neymar’s night, however, belonged solely to him—and to a club fighting desperately to avoid disaster.

For all the turbulence surrounding Santos this season, Neymar produced a moment of rare stability: the kind only he can conjure. And at the heart of it was a milestone that seemed unthinkable just months ago.

The tension inside the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium had been unbearable before Neymar broke it. Santos entered the match against Juventude deep in a relegation scrap, winless, brittle, and seemingly out of ideas. At 33, Neymar was carrying not only the hopes of a club but of supporters who feared the looming humiliation of Serie B.

In a furious seventeen-minute spell, Neymar erupted—scoring in the 54th60th, and 68th minutes. The first came after a move sparked by Guilherme, the next from a slick counterattack, and the last from the penalty spot after Lautaro Díaz was dragged down in the box.

It was his 22nd career hat-trick, his first since April 2022, and perhaps the most consequential of all. The victory lifted Santos to 14th place on 44 points, suddenly controlling their destiny heading into the final matchday against Cruzeiro. All of this while managing a left-knee meniscus problem, which sources in Brazil say will likely require surgery after the season. The superstar, however, looks completely unmoved by the pain.

Advertisement

How does Neymar’s hat-trick tally compare to Ronaldo and Messi?

Neymar’s 22 hat-tricks form a fascinating chapter in modern soccer, but how does the number sit next to the two statistical giants of the era? According to global statistical sources, including Transfermarkt, Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed 66 career hat-tricks, the most of any male player in history. On the other hand, Lionel Messi has registered 61 career hat-tricks, including his most recent in October 2025.

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Santos captain’s 22 does not eclipse the astounding volume achieved by Ronaldo or Messi, whose longevity and consistency in Europe’s top leagues allowed them to collect trebles with relentless frequency. But the Brazilian veteran’s total tells a different story—one marked not by quantity, but by explosiveness and by moments that arrive when the lights are brightest.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly reveals his top four favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly reveals his top four favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi's Argentina has continued to assert itself as one of the top national teams globally following their 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite this impressive achievement, legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly left them out, opting to highlight four other national teams instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

With the USMNT announcing the date and venue for the game against Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Pulisic are set to face each other for the first time in their career.

Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

Erling Haaland has set yet another record by hitting 100 Premier League goals in 111 games, a feat that raised comparisons with soccer's biggest goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Although Lionel Messi remains at plein form with Inter Miami, his presence with Argentina for the Finalissima against Lamine Yamal’s Spain is still in doubt. Nonetheless, the veteran star decided to break the silence on his participation, hinting a key detail.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo