Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic hit by possible exit of trusted teammate: 2026 FIFA World Cup ambition sparks Milan ace to push for January move away

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.
© Marco LuzzaniChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

Christian Pulisic has become one of the central pillars of Milan’s project, a player around whom the club’s present and future increasingly revolves. Yet while the American continues to grow in stature at San Siro, a significant figure in the dressing room may soon be heading for the exit. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, one Milan regular is weighing up a decisive January move that could reshape both his international prospects and the club’s short-term plans.

For the Rossoneri, the coming weeks may therefore bring difficult decisions — sporting, financial, and strategic — as the January transfer window approaches. With the expanded format of the 2026 World Cup expected to allow larger squad sizes than previous tournaments, competition for places in national teams remains as fierce as ever.

According to MilanNews.it and Calciomercato, Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made it clear that regular minutes are now his absolute priority, even if that means pushing for a mid-season exit. The logic is simple: playing time equals visibility, and visibility is essential to convince England coach Thomas Tuchel, who has repeatedly stressed that form and continuity outweigh reputation.

At Milan this season, that continuity has been missing. The player has featured in 15 official matches, scoring one goal and accumulating just 715 minutes across all competitions. While his availability has rarely been an issue, his status as a guaranteed starter has steadily eroded.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Christian Pulisic.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate gives brutally honest take on England recall: ‘I just completely forgot’

see also

Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate gives brutally honest take on England recall: ‘I just completely forgot’

A utility player — but not a cornerstone

Massimiliano Allegri has consistently praised the 29-year-old’s versatility, deploying him in a wide range of roles: central midfielder, advanced attacker, emergency wing-back, and even as a makeshift forward. That adaptability, however, has come at a cost. When the squad is fully fit, he is not considered a first-choice option.

Advertisement

In Serie A, he has started only four league matches, with eight appearances coming from the bench. Milan’s absence from European competition and early Coppa Italia elimination have further reduced opportunities to rotate the squad, leaving league matches as the sole platform for exposure. A supporting role is simply not enough for a player targeting a World Cup call-up.

This situation has led to growing speculation that a January move is now being actively explored. Reports suggest interest from Premier League clubs, alongside enquiries from Bundesliga sides and Serie A rivals, including Napoli and Lazio. Napoli’s interest, in particular, is linked to their ongoing midfield injury crisis, while Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri — who previously worked with the player — is said to admire his profile. However, financial constraints make any deal complex.

loftus-cheek england

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of England

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic surpasses Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in major scoring metric: Now Milan ace is hunting down Harry Kane’s record

see also

Christian Pulisic surpasses Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in major scoring metric: Now Milan ace is hunting down Harry Kane’s record

Why Milan may not stand in the way

While the potential departure would weaken Milan’s depth, it may also align with the club’s broader strategy. Milan needs flexibility in the market, and offloading a high-earning squad player who is not central to Allegri’s plans could help accelerate negotiations elsewhere.

Moreover, the club is well aware that players chasing international ambitions rarely accept prolonged bench roles, especially with a World Cup staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Even Tuchel himself has been explicit about his criteria. Speaking recently, the England manager said: “The door is always open for guys who perform on a regular and high level… Ruben needs more starts, more minutes.” That message has seemingly resonated.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic reborn and unleashed in 2025: How Massimiliano Allegri turned the USMNT star into Milan’s ultimate clutch weapon

Christian Pulisic reborn and unleashed in 2025: How Massimiliano Allegri turned the USMNT star into Milan’s ultimate clutch weapon

From the moment Christian Pulisic arrived in Italy, there was a sense that Milan had found something special. Yet even with his early goals and flashes of brilliance, few could have predicted just how central the American would become under Massimiliano Allegri.

Christian Pulisic reportedly holds the cards on his future: The one key contract extension request Milan must satisfy

Christian Pulisic reportedly holds the cards on his future: The one key contract extension request Milan must satisfy

As reports in Italy suggest, the Rossoneri are deep into talks with the American star over a long-term extension—yet one unresolved point continues to shape discussions behind closed doors.

Folarin Balogun reaches historic USMNT Champions League goalscoring record not even Christian Pulisic achieved

Folarin Balogun reaches historic USMNT Champions League goalscoring record not even Christian Pulisic achieved

With his goal against Galatasaray, Folarin Balogun has reached an historic USMNT Champions League goalscoring record not even Christian Pulisic was able to claim.

Salah makes Premier League history with all-time goal contribution record, surpassing Manchester United icon Rooney

Salah makes Premier League history with all-time goal contribution record, surpassing Manchester United icon Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney lost an all-time Premier League record to Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo