Christian Pulisic hit by possible exit of trusted teammate: 2026 FIFA World Cup ambition sparks Milan ace to push for January move away

Christian Pulisic has become one of the central pillars of Milan’s project, a player around whom the club’s present and future increasingly revolves. Yet while the American continues to grow in stature at San Siro, a significant figure in the dressing room may soon be heading for the exit. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, one Milan regular is weighing up a decisive January move that could reshape both his international prospects and the club’s short-term plans.

For the Rossoneri, the coming weeks may therefore bring difficult decisions — sporting, financial, and strategic — as the January transfer window approaches. With the expanded format of the 2026 World Cup expected to allow larger squad sizes than previous tournaments, competition for places in national teams remains as fierce as ever.

According to MilanNews.it and Calciomercato, Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made it clear that regular minutes are now his absolute priority, even if that means pushing for a mid-season exit. The logic is simple: playing time equals visibility, and visibility is essential to convince England coach Thomas Tuchel, who has repeatedly stressed that form and continuity outweigh reputation.

At Milan this season, that continuity has been missing. The player has featured in 15 official matches, scoring one goal and accumulating just 715 minutes across all competitions. While his availability has rarely been an issue, his status as a guaranteed starter has steadily eroded.

A utility player — but not a cornerstone

Massimiliano Allegri has consistently praised the 29-year-old’s versatility, deploying him in a wide range of roles: central midfielder, advanced attacker, emergency wing-back, and even as a makeshift forward. That adaptability, however, has come at a cost. When the squad is fully fit, he is not considered a first-choice option.

In Serie A, he has started only four league matches, with eight appearances coming from the bench. Milan’s absence from European competition and early Coppa Italia elimination have further reduced opportunities to rotate the squad, leaving league matches as the sole platform for exposure. A supporting role is simply not enough for a player targeting a World Cup call-up.

This situation has led to growing speculation that a January move is now being actively explored. Reports suggest interest from Premier League clubs, alongside enquiries from Bundesliga sides and Serie A rivals, including Napoli and Lazio. Napoli’s interest, in particular, is linked to their ongoing midfield injury crisis, while Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri — who previously worked with the player — is said to admire his profile. However, financial constraints make any deal complex.

Why Milan may not stand in the way

While the potential departure would weaken Milan’s depth, it may also align with the club’s broader strategy. Milan needs flexibility in the market, and offloading a high-earning squad player who is not central to Allegri’s plans could help accelerate negotiations elsewhere.

Moreover, the club is well aware that players chasing international ambitions rarely accept prolonged bench roles, especially with a World Cup staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Even Tuchel himself has been explicit about his criteria. Speaking recently, the England manager said: “The door is always open for guys who perform on a regular and high level… Ruben needs more starts, more minutes.” That message has seemingly resonated.