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Alphonso Davies’ injury setback prompts official Canada statement ahead of 2026 World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Canada left-back Alphonso Davies.
© Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesCanada left-back Alphonso Davies.

Alarm bells rang in Canada on Friday after it was confirmed that Alphonso Davies suffered an injury while playing for Bayern Munich. The issue will require several weeks of recovery, putting his return date dangerously close to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Alphonso Davies suffered a muscle injury in his left hamstring during Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, as confirmed by an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit,” the German side announced in a statement published on its official website on Friday.

The left-back had started the match against PSG on the bench and entered in the 67th minute in place of Josip Stanisic. Shortly after coming on, he assisted Harry Kane for Bayern Munich’s equalizer, although it was not enough to prevent elimination. During his nearly half-hour on the field, Davies also picked up the injury that has now sidelined him.

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The Canada international will therefore be out of action for several weeks,” the statement added. While that does not provide an exact timetable for Davies’ return, it does offer some indication of what could happen in the near future.

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Bayern Munich still have two Bundesliga matches remaining this season, although they carry little significance with the title already secured. The situation is different for the May 23 clash against Stuttgart, where Bayern will compete for the DFB-Pokal title. However, it seems difficult to imagine Davies being fully recovered in time for that match.

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World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Canada respond to Alphonso Davies injury

News of Davies’ injury resonated not only in Germany, but naturally in Canada as well. “We’re behind you, Captain,” began the message shared by the national team Friday on its official X account. “We are in close contact with Alphonso and remain in touch with Bayern’s medical team following his recent setback.”

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Regarding the next steps, Canada explained: “Our focus is on supporting his recovery and providing every available resource, including specialized soft tissue expertise, to give him the best possible pathway back to full fitness ahead of the FIFA World Cup.”

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Canada will open their 2026 World Cup campaign on Friday, June 12, against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first Group B match at BMO Field in Toronto. That gives Alphonso Davies more than a month to regain full fitness and arrive at the tournament in optimal condition.

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