Known for incredible skill and talent, Neymar has now weighed in on one of the most contentious debates in soccer history: Ronaldo against Messi. In a recent interview with Brazilian channel Futmais, he offered his opinions on who he believes to be the greatest player of all time and other notable comparisons.

During a playful game of ping pong, Neymar was asked to choose between several iconic players. When pitted between his former Barcelona teammate Kylian Mbappe and French legend Thierry Henry, the Brazilian star opted for Mbappe. The decisions only grew more challenging from there.

When asked to choose between Ronaldinho and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar took a moment before ultimately selecting the latter. However, when the inevitable question of who is the GOAT between Messi and Ronaldo came up, he did not hesitate. He firmly picked Messi, highlighting his close friendship and respect for the Argentine star. The duo shared memorable moments both at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Unparalleled partnership and friendship lend to Neymar take on Ronaldo against Messi

Neymar’s admiration for Messi is not new. In a 2014 interview with Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte, he acknowledged the superiority of Messi and Ronaldo, stating, “Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are better than any player today. It’s difficult to compete with them. I don’t know if I’ll reach their level, but I hope to better myself each day. I always want to be better than I am.”

At that time, the winger was still playing alongside Messi at Barcelona. He wished for even greater success in his later years, and his desire eventually came true. Under the leadership of Luis Enrique, Barcelona won the treble in the 2014-15 season, securing the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey. Despite these achievements, Neymar has not won the Champions League since then.

Their partnership has been nothing short of spectacular. Together in Catalonia, they won the Champions League in 2015, along with two La Liga titles and three Copa del Reys. Their synergy on the field was a sight to behold, and it continued in France when they reunited at Paris Saint-Germain. There, they secured back-to-back Ligue 1 titles before both departed Parc des Princes in 2023.

In a rapid-fire question session, Neymar reaffirmed Messi’s status as the greatest player of the 21st century. When asked to choose between Messi and himself, Neymar unhesitatingly named the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as the greatest. This endorsement from Neymar, despite his impressive career, speaks volumes about Messi’s impact and legacy in the football world.

Did Neymar fail to reach the same heights?

Throughout his career, the 32-year-old has consistently shown exceptional skill and accomplished remarkable feats. From his early days at Santos to his stints at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the field. His move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League was marred by an ACL injury after just five games. Still, Neymar’s legacy remains intact. His insights into the game’s best players are valued, given his firsthand experience and success.

Despite not always meeting the lofty expectations placed upon him, Neymar has had an incredible career. His ability to rank soccer’s greatest players provides a unique perspective, rooted in years of playing at the highest level and witnessing the brilliance of his peers.

PHOTOS: IMAGO