Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Carlo Ancelotti is known for watching everything. From training-ground details to subtle shifts in player mentality, the Brazil head coach is quietly assessing who truly belongs in his plans for 2026. As Neymar plots the final chapter of his career back home, another high-profile Brazilian abroad appears to be aligning his future with the same objective. Premier League star Lucas Paqueta, who is increasingly restless in England, is pushing for a return to Brazil in what could become a decisive move for his World Cup ambitions—and it is a development Ancelotti is monitoring far more closely than it might first appear.

Neymar’s recent contract extension with Santos until December 2026 was more than a sentimental gesture. At 33, the forward opted for emotional and sporting stability, choosing the environment where his career began over lucrative or uncertain alternatives abroad. The decision was framed around a single objective: arriving at the 2026 World Cup fit, sharp, and relevant.

Recovering from meniscus surgery, Neymar still managed to make a decisive impact in the Brasileirao, scoring eight goals in 20 matches, with five arriving in the final five rounds as Santos battled relegation. Under Juan Pablo Vojvoda, the club finished 12th and secured a Copa Sudamericana spot—an outcome shaped as much by the veteran’s leadership as by his numbers.

With Neymar already committing his future to Santos and the Brazilian Serie A, the stage is being set for a potential reunion that could reshape both the domestic league and the national-team picture. As expected, the motivations behind the move are becoming clear: form, visibility, stability, and a direct line back into the Selecao setup.

Neymar last appeared for Brazil in October 2023.

Although Carlo Ancelotti has yet to recall him since taking charge of Brazil, the message from Santos is clear: this is the controlled, competitive platform Neymar believes he needs. And it is precisely this logic that appears to be influencing his compatriot.

Premier League situation nearing breaking point

Lucas Paqueta’s time at West Ham is approaching a crossroads. Despite being regarded internally as a key starter, the Brazilian midfielder has pushed for a January exit, authorizing his representatives to communicate his desire to return to Flamengo, where his career began.

According to ESPN, Paqueta wants Flamengo to submit an offer in the region of $47 million, a figure West Ham considers insufficient as they battle relegation. The club’s valuation is closer to $67-80 million, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo is strongly opposed to losing one of his most creative players mid-season.

Yet the tension is unmistakable. Paqueta was left out of an FA Cup tie after requesting not to be selected, and while sources insist he is not refusing to train, internal concern over his focus and attitude has grown. His contract runs until 2027, but the sense is that his commitment to the project has waned.

Why Brazil, and why now?

From a purely sporting perspective, Paqueta’s logic mirrors Neymar’s. In England, he has endured instability, fluctuating form, and the psychological weight of a prolonged betting investigation that overshadowed his career before he was cleared in 2025. Speaking to Globo, Paqueta admitted: “Without a doubt, it was a very difficult time… I had psychological support to deal with all of this. Now it’s about enjoying this moment, being able to play a little lighter again, without this weight.”

Lucas Paqueta of Flamengo celebrates after scoring

A return to Flamengo offers something England no longer does: control. Regular starts, a familiar tactical environment, and sustained exposure in competitions, Ancelotti watches closely. Paqueta is even said to be willing to take a pay cut to make the move happen, underlining how strongly World Cup considerations are shaping his decision-making.

ARubro-Negro side reinforced by the 28-year-old forward, operating in the same domestic ecosystem as Neymar, would not go unnoticed by the Brazil coaching staff. Ancelotti has historically valued form over reputation, and the Yellow Canary’s group at the 2026 World Cup leaves little margin for passengers.