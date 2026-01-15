Trending topics:
LA LIGA
Brazil midfielder reportedly targeted by Atletico Madrid to replace Conor Gallagher

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

A Brazilian midfielder could be Conor Gallagher's replacement at Atletico Madrid.
Atletico Madrid are looking for a midfielder to fill the gap left by Conor Gallagher, who was transferred this week to Tottenham Hotspur. A midfielder from the Brazil national team could be the target.

“Joao Gomes is one of the names marked in red at Atletico Madrid to strengthen the midfield,Marca reports. “Mateu Alemany, making his debut this transfer window as the top official at the club, will try to acquire him to reinforce the area weakened after a winter market in which four players have already left.”

Gomes is 24 years old and has spent four seasons with Wolverhampton, joining them in 2023 after standing out with Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. During his time in England, the midfielder has made 113 appearances and scored seven goals with the Wolves, which also earned him a place in the Brazil national team.

During Dorival Junior’s tenure as coach, Gomes made the majority of his appearances for Brazil. He was part of the 2024 Copa America, playing all four matches until the national team was eliminated by Uruguay in the semifinals. However, under Carlo Ancelotti, his role was less prominent, being called up only once and not playing a single minute.

Joao Gomes playing for Wolverhampton.

Atletico Madrid face competition for Gomes

If Atletico Madrid want to secure the signing of Joao Gomes in the January transfer window, they will have to compete with other clubs that have reportedly also shown interest in the Brazilian midfielder.

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Napoli, according to Marca, are on that list. They need players in that area due to Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, and Gomes appears to be an attractive option. Manchester United are in a similar situation, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of players like Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Gallagher returns to the Premier League

Atletico Madrid’s search for a midfielder, and their consequent interest in Joao Gomes, is directly related to recent market moves. On Wednesday, Conor Gallagher’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed in a deal worth approximately $46.5 million.

The English midfielder, however, was not the only loss for head coach Diego Simeone in recent days. Giacomo Raspadori also left Atletico Madrid to join Atalanta, while Javier Galan moved to Osasuna and Carlos Martin to Rayo Vallecano. This squad overhaul could go even deeper, with rumors surrounding a potential departure of Thiago Almada to Brazil.

