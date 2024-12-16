Injuries have plagued Neymar’s tenure at Al Hilal, leaving him with limited minutes on the pitch and stalling any discussions about a potential contract renewal. Amid growing speculation about his future, reports suggest the Brazilian star is eyeing a move to Inter Miami, driven by the prospect of reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar previously expressed dissatisfaction during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, a factor that prompted his €90M move to Al Hilal in 2023. While he initially appreciated the quality of life and warm reception from fans in Saudi Arabia, his extended absence from regular play has reportedly strained relations with the club’s executives and supporters. This tension could pave the way for a new chapter in his career.

According to Sky Sports Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Neymar has allegedly confided in his teammates about his plans to join Inter Miami this summer. The chance to play alongside his former Barcelona colleagues, Messi and Suarez, presents an appealing opportunity for the Brazilian as he contemplates the next step in his professional journey.

However, securing an exit from Al Hilal won’t be straightforward. The Saudi Arabian club is expected to demand a substantial transfer fee, citing the significant financial investment made in both Neymar’s initial signing and his lucrative contract. With no release clause included in his deal, Inter Miami would need to negotiate directly with the Saudi side to make the transfer a reality.

Adding complexity to the situation, Tavolieri also reports that some Saudi sources believe Neymar’s rumored interest in Inter Miami might be a strategic move to pressure the Saudi Pro League and its leadership into offering him a salary increase. Regardless of his motives, Neymar’s desire to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates has reignited speculation about his next move.

Challenges in bringing Neymar to Miami

Inter Miami’s co-owner Jorge Mas has previously addressed rumors about Neymar, emphasizing that the club’s ambitions remain high. “The key word is ‘if’ he were to become available. He is an Al-Hilal player now. He’s not available to us. I have always said we aspire to bring great players to our team. We have a lot of roster limitations and restrictions, but we have an unlimited budget,” Mas told GIVEMESPORT.

One of the primary obstacles lies in the league’s Designated Player (DP) regulations. Inter Miami’s DP slots are currently occupied by Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Leonardo Campana, leaving no room for Neymar under the current setup.

Additionally, the MLS Discovery List process could further complicate negotiations. The league would need to evaluate the likelihood of striking a deal with Al Hilal and Neymar’s representatives before allowing Miami to proceed. If the league determines a transfer is unlikely, Neymar would not be eligible to join the MLS at this time.

To make room for Neymar, Inter Miami would need to explore three possible scenarios: