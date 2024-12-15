Neymar was Paris Saint-Germain’s marquee signing in 2017, arriving from FC Barcelona for a record-breaking €222 million as part of the club’s quest to conquer the UEFA Champions League. Initially showcasing exceptional performances, the Brazilian forward faced mounting criticism from fans for failing to lead PSG to European glory. Now, more than a year after his departure, Neymar has opened up about his decision to leave PSG for Al Hilal.

The 2022-23 season, Neymar’s final campaign in Paris, saw him as part of a star-studded attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. However, the team fell short in their Champions League aspirations, and Neymar faced heavy scrutiny. Speaking with French outlet RMC Sport, Neymar shed light on his move to Al Hilal.

“I decided to leave PSG, and the offer to join Al Hilal came shortly after. I wasn’t happy at PSG anymore. The club and the coach didn’t want to use me any longer—they had already told me that—so I had to make a decision. The offer from Al Hilal appealed to me. I got to know the club, the local culture, and the league,” he said while conversating with journalists Marion Bartoli and Benoit Boutron.

Despite being sidelined for over a year due to an ACL injury, Neymar spoke positively about his new surroundings: “I was very surprised by the warm welcome I received here and the kindness of the fans. The league is growing, our team is developing, and my family and I are certain we made the right decision.”

The Brazilian also reflected on his time at PSG, admitting that his best years, in terms of performances, were with the French club. Al Hilal’s €90 million offer, combined with Neymar’s situation at PSG, made the decision to leave inevitable. During his six years in Paris, Neymar played 173 matches, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

When willl Neymar return to action?

Neymar hinted that his return to the pitch might be closer than anticipated. Following a less severe muscular injury suffered in the match against Esteghlal FC, he shared an Instagram post on Sunday night with the caption, “Back to work!!,” alongside images of himself in training with Al Hilal. But when can fans expect to see the star back in action?

The Brazilian has 22 days to regain fitness before Al Hilal’s King’s Cup quarterfinal clash against Al Ittihad on January 7th of the upcoming year. However, Neymar’s inclusion in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League (SPL) roster remains uncertain due to foreign player limits. Unless a roster spot becomes available through the sale of another player, Neymar might have to wait longer.

If Neymar is unable to feature in the King’s Cup match or the roster situation remains unresolved, his likely return will be on February 4th, when Al Hilal faces Persepolis in the AFC Champions League Elite round.