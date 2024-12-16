Superagent Jorge Mendes, representing Barcelona‘s Lamine Yamal, recently suggested that the young star should emulate Cristiano Ronaldo‘s career path. Mendes’ comments came during an interview with Tuttosport, ahead of Yamal’s Golden Boy award ceremony in Turin on December 16th. Mendes also called for increased opportunities for young players in Italian football.

Mendes, named Tuttosport’s Best European Agent, emphasized Ronaldo’s career as an exemplary model for young soccer players: “I don’t like to make comparisons, but without a doubt, Cristiano is a good example to follow, not only for Lamine but for all young people.”

He believes that emulating Ronaldo’s dedication and work ethic could propel Yamal to the pinnacle of the sport. “If he follows his example on and off the pitch, he will surely be at the top of world soccer in the next 20 years,” Mendes predicted.

Mendes expressed immense confidence in Yamal’s abilities: “Lamine is without a doubt a player with phenomenal talent, who beats all the others, and he is only 17 years old. If he doesn’t get distracted and if he always stays focused, I have no doubt that Lamine will win the Ballon d’Or, not once but several times.”

Comparisons to Messi and Ronaldo

Yamal, a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, is often compared to Lionel Messi. Mendes’ suggestion that Yamal model himself after Ronaldo, a player with a vastly different style, offers a fresh perspective.

While both Messi and Ronaldo represent different styles of play, the comparison emphasizes the remarkable potential that Yamal already demonstrates, and highlights the expectation that he will reach the very top of the game.

Mendes also highlighted the need for Italian football to create more opportunities for young players. This comment was made outside of the discussion regarding Lamine Yamal’s potential and future career. His advocacy suggests he hopes to see the growth of young players across the footballing world and is hoping that Italy can improve on the opportunities it provides for homegrown young players.