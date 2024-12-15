Despite falling to Atlanta United in the MLS playoffs, Lionel Messi enjoyed a remarkable debut season with Inter Miami, leading the team to its first two titles in club history. Now, the club is preparing to strengthen its squad for the 2025 season, with reports linking them to a Manchester City legend whose contract situation remains uncertain.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino‘s unexpected departure as head coach prompted Inter Miami to quickly appoint Javier Mascherano as his replacement. Alongside this managerial change, the club is actively navigating the transfer market, with a blockbuster move for Kevin De Bruyne reportedly in the works.

According to The Mirror, Kevin De Bruyne has emerged as Inter Miami‘s primary target for the transfer window. The Belgian playmaker, whose contract with Manchester City runs until June 2025, will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England starting in January.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has expressed the club’s intent to bolster its roster with significant investments. The recent $16 million sale of midfielder Diego Gomez to Brighton & Hove Albion further enhances their ability to finance major signings.

“We are going to use every single roster mechanism given to us by the league to build the best roster we can to compete in 2025,” Mas said, highlighting the team’s preparations for a packed season that includes competitions like the Concacaf Champions League, Club World Cup, and Leagues Cup.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has addressed his contract status, indicating no progress in negotiations with Manchester City. “Talks over my contract will come. If no talks happen, then it’s my last year (at City). So, I don’t know,” he stated during a press conference in November.

Former Barcelona teammate also on Inter Miami’s radar

While Messi spearheaded Inter Miami’s attack with outstanding results, defensive frailties plagued the team during critical moments of the 2024 season. To address this weakness, the club has reportedly set its sights on former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra.

According to Infobae, Bartra is close to finalizing a move from Real Betis to Inter Miami. The Spanish center-back previously played alongside Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez during his time at Barcelona.

Inter Miami’s interest in Bartra aligns with recent departures in their defensive lineup, including Sergii Kryvtsov, Nicolas Freire, and Franco Negri. These changes underscore the club’s determination to rebuild its backline and compete at the highest level in 2025.