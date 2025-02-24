Trending topics:
Neymar
Neymar makes something clear about Brazil comeback plans after great moment at Santos

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela at Arena Pantanal on October 12, 2023 in Cuiaba, Brazil.
Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela at Arena Pantanal on October 12, 2023 in Cuiaba, Brazil.

At 33 years old and after a lengthy absence, Neymar remains one of the most sought-after football stars. After delivering impressive performances and rediscovering his form at Santos, the Brazilian forward addressed his plans for a potential return to Brazil national team.

Following the termination of his contract with Al Hilal, Neymar made a highly anticipated return to Santos. In less than a month, Neymar surpassed the goal contributions he accumulated during his one-and-a-half-year stint in Saudi Arabia. As he continues to regain his fitness, Neymar discussed his possible comeback to the Brazil national team:

I’m taking it game by game, preparing more and more, feeling better physically. Obviously, I’m not going to be 19 again, oh how I miss that, but I’m getting better. And the desire is the strongest, it’s the desire every player has to be in the national team, to represent your country,” Neymar said in the post-match interview against Inter de Limeira.

While showing his best form at Santos, Neymar expressed excitement about the prospect of wearing the Brazil shirt again: “I’ve always given my best, I’ve always liked it, I enjoy being there, representing Brazil and our people. So, if I have the opportunity, I will be very happy to represent the national team.”

Neymar of Santos celebrates the second goal of his team scored by Tiquinho Soares during a Campeonato Paulista 2025 match between Santos and Noroeste at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 19, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.

Before the start of the Brasileirao, Brazil has two matches scheduled in March for the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. On March 20, Brazil will host Colombia, followed by an away fixture against Argentina on March 25, where a Neymar-Lionel Messi showdown could unfold on the pitch, if Neymar is called up.

Video: Neymar scores stunning first Olympic goal for Santos in Campeonato Paulista





Brazil coach Dorival Junior excited to see Neymar back

Neymar’s last appearance for the Brazil national team came on October 17, 2023, in a match against Uruguay, where he suffered an ACL injury to his left knee, sidelining him for over a year. Despite his absence, Neymar continues to be held in high regard by head coach Dorival Junior.

During a September 27, 2023 announcement for the upcoming games against Chile and Peru, Dorival spoke about Neymar’s eventual return: “Let’s hope, let’s be patient. It doesn’t matter if he can’t return in October or November, or only in February. It’s not easy, it takes time and respect for the natural processes that need to be followed so that he can be in good condition and we can enjoy his abilities and potential.”

Now, it seems that Neymar is firmly in Dorival’s plans. The coach was spotted at Santos’ match against Esporte Clube Noroeste, part of his tour to scout players for the March qualifiers, raising Neymar’s hopes of once again donning the Brazil jersey.

Despite naming him the best player in history, Lamine Yamal snubbed Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and revealed which player he’d like to be reborn as.

Less than a month since his re-debut, Brazilian star Neymar has already surpassed his Al Hilal numbers with Santos in Saudi Arabia.

In the game against Inter de Limeira for the Campeonato Paulista, Neymar scored the first Olympic goal in his career, extending the lead for Santos.

