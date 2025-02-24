Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Neymar
Comentarios

Comfortable at Santos: Neymar surpasses Al Hilal’s numbers in less than a month

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar at Al-Hilal (left) and at Santos (right).
© Yasser Bakhsh & Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesNeymar at Al-Hilal (left) and at Santos (right).

After an uncertain spell at Al Hilal, Neymar chose to make his long-awaited return to Santos, where he has quickly found his rhythm. His seamless adaptation to the Brazilian side has seen him surpass the numbers he posted during his time at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar’s stint at Al Hilal was largely impacted by an ACL injury suffered while playing for Brazil, which sidelined him for over a year. Following his recovery, the Brazilian forward played just two more games before sustaining another muscle injury, which ultimately led to his departure from Saudi Arabia.

Since his re-debut on February 5, Neymar has already outperformed his goal contributions at Al Hilal. As of February 23, in just 19 days, the winger has appeared in six matches for Santos, scoring twice and assisting three times, totaling five goal contributions along with two MVP awards.

During his one-and-a-half-year tenure at Al Hilal, Neymar played seven games, scoring only once—against Nassaji Mazandaran in the AFC Champions League—and registering two assists, one against Al Shabab and another against Al Riyadh, amounting to just three goal contributions in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar’s resurgence at Santos isn’t just due to the team around him, but also his personal perspective, as he thrives in an environment where he feels happy. “My greatest joy is playing soccer,” Neymar wrote on social media after his recent game against Inter de Limeira, where he scored his first Olympic goal, further demonstrating his growing confidence.

Advertisement
Video: Neymar scores stunning first Olympic goal for Santos in Campeonato Paulista

see also

Video: Neymar scores stunning first Olympic goal for Santos in Campeonato Paulista

Neymar explains his Olympic goal

In the Campeonato Paulista match against Inter de Limeira, Neymar not only provided a brace of assists but also scored his first Olympic goal. After the game, the Santos star shared the moment he decided to go for the goal and make history.

I went to take the corner, and they provoked me. I asked them to sing louder, and then I gave my first assist. After that, they kept going, and I said, ‘Well, I’m the one who’s going to score the goal’, so I nailed it and managed to score my first Olympic goal of my career,” Neymar explained in the post-match interview.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Video: Neymar scores stunning first Olympic goal for Santos in Campeonato Paulista

Video: Neymar scores stunning first Olympic goal for Santos in Campeonato Paulista

In the game against Inter de Limeira for the Campeonato Paulista, Neymar scored the first Olympic goal in his career, extending the lead for Santos.

Neither Mbappe nor Haaland: De Bruyne names surprise player on par with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar

Neither Mbappe nor Haaland: De Bruyne names surprise player on par with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the soccer’s modern greats, while others like Neymar, have left a great mark but fallen behind in the shadow of the duo. But when asked to name a player whose prime was on par them, Kevin De Bruyne surprised many with his choice.

Santos star Neymar joins the conversation: Complaints about artificial turf echo Lionel Messi’s critique

Santos star Neymar joins the conversation: Complaints about artificial turf echo Lionel Messi’s critique

Neymar and other Brazilian stars have taken a firm stand against synthetic turf. Interestingly, his comments come shortly after another soccer icon, Lionel Messi, voiced his own frustrations with artificial turf during the 2024 Copa America in the United States.

‘Repetition is key’: Santos boss sees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Neymar’s work ethic after Al-Hilal exit

‘Repetition is key’: Santos boss sees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Neymar’s work ethic after Al-Hilal exit

Neymar finally marked his Santos comeback with a goal and an assist in the latest game. As a result, his managed compared the Brazilian’s work ethic to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of soccer’s greatest players.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo