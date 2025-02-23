Trending topics:
Video: Neymar scores stunning first Olympic goal for Santos in Campeonato Paulista

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar of Santos celebrates the second goal of his team scored by Tiquinho Soares during a Campeonato Paulista 2025 match between Santos and Noroeste at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 19, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.
Neymar has made a strong start to his second spell at Santos, and his performance continues to improve with every game. In the match against Inter de Limeira in the 12th round of the Campeonato Paulista, Neymar delivered a brilliant corner kick, scoring the first Olympic goal of his career.

Santos, viewed as the favorites for the matchup, quickly took control, with Neymar delivering a perfect corner kick in the 8th minute. The ball found Tiquinho Soares, who scored to open the tally.

But Santos, and Neymar, were hungry for more. In the 27th minute, Neymar stepped up to take a corner for Santos. Provoked by the home fans with boos and insults, the Brazilian star rose to the challenge.

Responding with confidence, Neymar took the corner kick directly toward goal, scoring an incredible Olympic goal — the first of his career. He celebrated by directing his joy toward the fans who had been taunting him, making it 2-0 for Santos.

Later in the match, Neymar and Soares once again teamed up. In the 32nd minute, Neymar took a corner from the right side, and Soares responded with a powerful header to extend the lead to 3-0 for Santos, with the Brazilian legend completing 2 assists from corner kicks.

Luis Suarez’s reaction to Neymar’s goal

During his time at Barcelona, Neymar developed close friendships with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Suarez, a key figure in Neymar’s social media support, was vocal in backing his return to Santos, sharing encouraging messages.

Santos’ official X account posted, “He writes history. He is the Prince of the Village,” alongside a picture of Neymar sitting on the advertising boards after his Olympic goal. In response, Suarez commented with an emoji blowing air, clearly speechless after Neymar’s stunning strike.

