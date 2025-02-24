Inter Miami boss Mascherano claims press created a ‘circus’ around Lionel Messi’s referee drama

In the MLS season opener between Inter Miami and New York City FC, Lionel Messi took center stage, not only contributing two key assists but also becoming embroiled in a confrontation with both the referee and a NYC FC assistant after the match. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano addressed the incident, claiming that the media created a “circus” around it.

Following the 2-2 draw, Messi went straight to referee Rosendo Mendoza to question why a yellow card wasn’t issued. The heated exchange resulted in Messi being booked. Moments later, in another fiery incident, NYC FC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy had a verbal exchange with Messi. As Messi made his way to the locker room, he grabbed Ballouchy by the neck.

Mascherano was asked about the situation and defended his star player. “I don’t have much to say. It’s difficult when you’re on the pitch and things aren’t going the right way, especially when you feel the referee made a mistake… In soccer, it’s hard to control emotions,” Mascherano explained during a press conference ahead of the upcoming match against Sporting Kansas City.

He further emphasized that the incident had been blown out of proportion. “I also think the press sometimes wants to create a circus around these moments. This happens in every game where there’s a discussion with the referee or an opposing player. As we say in Argentina, ‘What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch.’ Now, we forget about it and look ahead to the next game.”

Despite the drama, no formal complaints have been made to MLS by referee Mendoza or Ballouchy regarding Messi’s actions. With only a yellow card issued, the Argentine star will be available for Inter Miami’s next league match against Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Mascherano discusses weather for Sporting KC match

Inter Miami will face Sporting Kansas City tomorrow for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. The first match, postponed due to extreme weather, was played in freezing conditions of -9.4°F (-23°C), with Messi scoring a memorable goal to give Miami the advantage.

When asked if Tuesday’s weather would play a significant role, Mascherano was clear: “We know that rain is forecasted for the entire day today, and the same for tomorrow. Luckily, it won’t be as cold as in Kansas City. But let’s hope it doesn’t affect us. In the end, our way of playing is the same; we have to try to be the protagonists and control the ball. The rest, we try to minimize its influence as much as possible.”

Despite their narrow advantage, Mascherano stressed that Inter Miami would approach the game as though the first match had never happened. “A 1-0 lead means absolutely nothing. In fact, we prepared for the match as if it were 0-0. We can’t afford to speculate, because the problem with speculation is that you have a plan. And what if you need to change it?“ the coach said. “It’s better to have a plan to go for the win, and no matter what happens, the plan remains the same, which is to win,” the coach concluded.

