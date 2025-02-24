Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comentarios

Inter Miami boss Mascherano claims press created a ‘circus’ around Lionel Messi’s referee drama

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Head coach Javier Mascherano of Inter Miami CF looks on from the bench before a preseason friendly match against America at Allegiant Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inter Miami FC defeated America 3-2 in a penalty shootout.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesHead coach Javier Mascherano of Inter Miami CF looks on from the bench before a preseason friendly match against America at Allegiant Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inter Miami FC defeated America 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

In the MLS season opener between Inter Miami and New York City FC, Lionel Messi took center stage, not only contributing two key assists but also becoming embroiled in a confrontation with both the referee and a NYC FC assistant after the match. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano addressed the incident, claiming that the media created a “circus” around it.

Following the 2-2 draw, Messi went straight to referee Rosendo Mendoza to question why a yellow card wasn’t issued. The heated exchange resulted in Messi being booked. Moments later, in another fiery incident, NYC FC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy had a verbal exchange with Messi. As Messi made his way to the locker room, he grabbed Ballouchy by the neck.

Mascherano was asked about the situation and defended his star player. “I don’t have much to say. It’s difficult when you’re on the pitch and things aren’t going the right way, especially when you feel the referee made a mistake… In soccer, it’s hard to control emotions,” Mascherano explained during a press conference ahead of the upcoming match against Sporting Kansas City.

He further emphasized that the incident had been blown out of proportion. “I also think the press sometimes wants to create a circus around these moments. This happens in every game where there’s a discussion with the referee or an opposing player. As we say in Argentina, ‘What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch.’ Now, we forget about it and look ahead to the next game.”

Despite the drama, no formal complaints have been made to MLS by referee Mendoza or Ballouchy regarding Messi’s actions. With only a yellow card issued, the Argentine star will be available for Inter Miami’s next league match against Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s explosive night in MLS debut: Confronts referee and grabs NYC FC assistant by the neck

see also

Lionel Messi’s explosive night in MLS debut: Confronts referee and grabs NYC FC assistant by the neck

Mascherano discusses weather for Sporting KC match

Inter Miami will face Sporting Kansas City tomorrow for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. The first match, postponed due to extreme weather, was played in freezing conditions of -9.4°F (-23°C), with Messi scoring a memorable goal to give Miami the advantage.

When asked if Tuesday’s weather would play a significant role, Mascherano was clear: “We know that rain is forecasted for the entire day today, and the same for tomorrow. Luckily, it won’t be as cold as in Kansas City. But let’s hope it doesn’t affect us. In the end, our way of playing is the same; we have to try to be the protagonists and control the ball. The rest, we try to minimize its influence as much as possible.”

Despite their narrow advantage, Mascherano stressed that Inter Miami would approach the game as though the first match had never happened. “A 1-0 lead means absolutely nothing. In fact, we prepared for the match as if it were 0-0. We can’t afford to speculate, because the problem with speculation is that you have a plan. And what if you need to change it? the coach said. “It’s better to have a plan to go for the win, and no matter what happens, the plan remains the same, which is to win,” the coach concluded.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

After Inter Miami's victory: when will Messi be back on the pitch?

After Inter Miami's victory: when will Messi be back on the pitch?

Inter Miami faces a packed schedule following their Concacaf Champions Cup victory. Their MLS season begins against New York City FC, followed by the second leg against Sporting Kansas City.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano leaves Lionel Messi's presence in upcoming friendlies up in the air

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano leaves Lionel Messi's presence in upcoming friendlies up in the air

With two preseason friendlies remaining, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has left Lionel Messi's involvement uncertain.

Javier Mascherano eyes young Argentine talent for Messi's Inter Miami

Javier Mascherano eyes young Argentine talent for Messi's Inter Miami

Nineteen-year-old Milton Delgado, a promising talent from Boca Juniors' youth academy, has seen limited playing time. His aggressive midfield style has attracted attention, notably from Inter Miami's coach, Javier Mascherano.

Mascherano weighs in on Ronaldo's controversial remarks: Inter Miami coach's take

Mascherano weighs in on Ronaldo's controversial remarks: Inter Miami coach's take

Cristiano Ronaldo's declaration and Mascherano's measured response showcase the subjective nature of the "greatest of all time" debate.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo