Amid ongoing speculation about Neymar’s next career move, the Brazilian superstar has finally addressed the swirling rumors. In recent weeks, various reports alike have linked the 32-year-old to a possible return to his roots at Santos or a glamorous stint at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. However, the player has set the record straight about his intentions, putting an end to the mystery surrounding his future.

Neymar’s time at Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League champions, has been marred by persistent injuries. Since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023, the forward has only managed to appear in seven matches. Most recently, a hamstring injury sidelined him for over a month, following an earlier anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear that had kept him out for most of 2024.

The Brazilian has been hard at work in rehabilitation, determined to make a return to action for Jorge Jesus’ side. According to Al-Youm, Neymar is expected to rejoin group training within a week, signaling a potential comeback. His perseverance through these setbacks has fueled speculation about his career trajectory, with many wondering if he might leave Al-Hilal for a fresh start elsewhere.

Speculation surrounding Neymar’s next move

Rumors about Neymar’s future have run rampant, with some suggesting a return to Santos, the club where his illustrious career began. Santos recently earned promotion back to Brazil’s top flight, and fans have hoped for a nostalgic homecoming. Meanwhile, whispers of a move to Inter Miami have also gained traction, fueled by the prospect of Neymar reuniting with former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in MLS.

Adding to the intrigue, there were even reports that Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo might replace Neymar at Al-Hilal, potentially signaling a shake-up in the Saudi Pro League’s star-studded lineup.

What did Neymar say?

Neymar addressed the speculation directly in an interview with RMC Sport, revealing his clear intentions: he plans to stay with the Blue Waves. “I want to play in the Club World Cup 2025 with Al-Hilal, which is very important for the club,” he declared.

The prestigious tournament, set to feature an expanded format, will see Al-Hilal competing in a group alongside Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid (Spain), Salzburg (Austria), and Pachuca (Mexico).