After suffering yet another injury in early November, Neymar‘s future at Al Hilal has become a topic of speculation. With his contract set to expire in June 2025, the Brazilian star is reportedly attracting the interest of several clubs, including Inter Miami, where one of the owners has expressed a strong desire to reunite him with former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Since joining Al Hilal in the 2023-24 season, Neymar’s time in Saudi Arabia has been far from ideal. The Brazilian has featured in just seven matches across all competitions, falling short of expectations given his over-$220 million contract. With his future uncertain, Neymar could soon become a free agent, prompting Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas to publicly acknowledge his interest in bringing the superstar to Major League Soccer.

As GIVEMESPORT reports, Mas addressed Neymar’s current situation, emphasizing the possibility but noting the current restrictions: “He is an Al-Hilal player now. He’s not available to us. I have always said we aspire to bring great players to our team. We have a lot of roster limitations and restrictions, but we have an unlimited budget.”

With the MLS restrictions, a signing like this would depend on several different factors, but Mas doesn’t give up to that possibility. “We are aspirational. If there is ever a chance to bring the calibre of a player like Neymar, we will not hesitate. It doesn’t depend only on me. It depends on the player and the league. But yes, we aspire to build a great roster here,” the Inter Miami executive told GIVEMESPORT.

Due to the close bond between Messi, Suarez, and Neymar, forged during their time together at FC Barcelona, Neymar has been frequently linked with a move to Miami. The rumors intensified after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Brazilian had purchased a $26 million property in Miami’s exclusive Bal Harbour neighborhood, further fueling speculation about his future.

Currently recovering from a recent injury sustained during an AFC Champions League match against Esteghlal, Neymar’s future at Al Hilal remains unclear. Despite his struggles, the Saudi Arabian club has yet to make any significant moves to secure the forward’s long-term future. With less than seven months remaining on his contract, Neymar is attracting interest from clubs around the world.

The MSN, one of the most lethal trios

The chemistry between Messi, Suarez, and Neymar—both on and off the field—was legendary. Between the 2014/15 and 2016/17 seasons, the trio made a total of 450 appearances, scoring 364 goals and providing 171 assists. Before Neymar’s record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, the trio won nine major trophies together, including two La Liga titles and the 2015 UEFA Champions League.

Among the three, only Messi has had the opportunity to play with both Neymar and Suarez at other clubs—first at PSG, and now at Inter Miami. With the MLS salary cap in place, Neymar would likely have to significantly lower his wages compared to his lucrative deal with Al Hilal. However, following the examples set by Suarez and Jordi Alba, Neymar could be willing to take a pay cut in order to reunite with his former teammates in Miami.