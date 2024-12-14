AC Milan is gearing up to commemorate its 125th anniversary, marking over a century of soccer excellence. Founded on December 13, 1899, the Rossoneri have planned a series of grand celebrations, including a star-studded match against Genoa at the iconic San Siro stadium. However, while fans anticipate a gathering of legends, the absence of key figures such as Paolo Maldini, Kaka, and Andriy Shevchenko, has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among supporters.

The festivities include several tributes to Milan’s illustrious history. Players will don a special retro kit, designed to pay homage to the club’s legacy, during the Serie A clash against Genoa. Ahead of the match, a pre-game ceremony is set to feature a host of former stars, including Alessandro Costacurta, Clarence Seedorf, Frank Rijkaard, and Marco van Basten, among others.

The event is expected to be a nostalgic journey for fans, bringing back memories of Milan’s dominance in both Italian and European soccer. As the Italians celebrate their storied past, the club has ensured that fans feel connected to its history by inviting several of its iconic players.

Notable absences make fans speculate about American ownership

Despite the excitement surrounding the event, the absence of some of Milan’s greatest legends, particularly Paolo Maldini, has cast a shadow over the celebrations. According to reports from Calciomercato.com, the 56-year-old rejected the club’s invitation to attend the match.

The legendary defender, who holds the record for the most appearances (901) for the Rossoneri, has had a rocky relationship with the club in recent years. After retiring as a player in 2009, Maldini returned in an executive role and played a pivotal part in the Serie A giants’ 2021-22 Scudetto-winning campaign. However, his tenure ended abruptly in June 2023 when he and sporting director Ricky Massara were dismissed from their roles—a decision that drew sharp criticism from fans and the media. This unresolved tension likely influenced Maldini’s decision to skip the celebration.

Kaka, another beloved figure in Milan’s history, is also missing from the lineup. According to RadioRossonera, the Brazilian star recently returned from Japan and opted to spend time with his family ahead of Christmas. Meanwhile, Andriy Shevchenko and Franco Baresi, two other icons closely associated with Milan’s glory days, have not been confirmed for the event either. However, since Baresi is an employee of the club, one can safely anticipate his presence.

While fans are thrilled to see a large roster of the Red and Blacks’ greats, the absence of Maldini, Kaka, and others has left many disappointed. Social media platforms are abuzz with speculation and reactions, with some fans expressing sadness over the apparent disconnect between Maldini and his boyhood club. Even worse, American owner Gerry Cardinale will also not be attending the special game. Surely, if he skips it, it will spark even more controversy on social media.

Night of remembrance

Despite these absences, Milan’s 125th-anniversary celebration promises to be a memorable affair. With appearances from legends like Ruud Gullit, Filippo Inzaghi, and Roberto Donadoni, and a packed San Siro paying homage to the club’s rich history, the event is set to reinforce Milan’s enduring legacy in world soccer.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic‘s injury will unfortunately prevent him from participating in the game. The US national team player has given Milan’s offense a spark of inspiration and a new goalscorer. But he won’t be able to play again at least until late December due to a ripped calf muscle he sustained against Atalanta. However, the 26-year-old is anticipated to be fit for January 3’s Italian Super Cup quarterfinal vs Juventus.

