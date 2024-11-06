Neymar‘s journey with Al-Hilal has been fraught with injuries, limiting his time on the field and raising questions about his future with the Saudi club. Just months into his high-profile transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, the 32-year-old Brazilian superstar could see his contract cut short in January, as Al-Hilal grows frustrated with his repeated injuries and lack of availability. Despite the significant financial investment, the club appears ready to explore alternatives to secure a more consistent presence on the pitch.

Since his arrival in August 2023, the ex-Barcelona ace has been plagued by fitness issues. After an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while representing Brazil in a World Cup qualifier sidelined him for a year, he returned only to sustain a muscle injury minutes into his comeback for Al-Hilal against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League. The injury was especially disappointing, as it followed a lengthy rehabilitation process, with Neymar initially expected to be out until 2025 but making an early return.

Local critics have highlighted the frequency and impact of Neymar’s injuries, with Saudi pundit Mohammed Al-Sheikh suggesting that his continued presence is “a drain on Al-Hilal financially and technically.” Al-Sheikh added, “He is very talented but his body is prone to injuries,” underscoring the concerns surrounding Neymar’s suitability for the league.

In a recent Instagram story, the 32-year-old acknowledged his physical struggles, writing, “It’s normal that after one year [out], this happens,” referring to his latest muscle injury. He expressed hope that the setback was minor and indicated an awareness that his long absence might have affected his fitness. Despite his optimism, his injuries appear to have made Al-Hilal wary of his future contributions to the team.

Saudi adventure over?

According to UOL Esporte, Al-Hilal is open to releasing Neymar without a transfer fee, potentially terminating his contract before its scheduled expiration. The report indicates that the club, tired of the frequent setbacks, will re-evaluate his contract in January, six months before its original expiration. This development comes amid Action Ma3 Waleed claiming that Al-Hilal is eyeing other star players, with Cristiano Ronaldo, currently with Al Nassr, reportedly topping their wishlist.

The club’s frustration is compounded by the substantial sum spent to secure Neymar, both in terms of transfer fees and wages. If they proceed with contract termination, the Blue Waves would likely aim to pursue a different marquee signing who could bring reliability and regular playing time.

Where would Neymar go next?

If Al-Hilal releases Neymar in January, he would have the freedom to negotiate with other clubs, sparking interest from several teams. Neymar has previously expressed interest in reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami or returning to Santos in Brazil, where he launched his professional career. There are also rumors of a potential return to Barcelona, with club president Joan Laporta hinting at a desire for a marquee signing to draw fans back to Camp Nou.

Releasing the Brazil international could relieve Al-Hilal of a significant financial burden but would also signify the end of an investment that had promised substantial returns in both performance and brand appeal. If the club moves forward with termination, it would enable the Saudi Pro League giants to redirect funds toward acquiring a star player better suited to the physical demands of the league.