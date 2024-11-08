Brazilian superstar Neymar may soon make an emotional return to one of his former clubs where he first rose to international prominence. Recent reports indicate that Neymar has given his ‘ok’ to pursue a move back to Santos, as he actively engages in talks with Al-Hilal over a potential January exit. The forward’s decision comes amid a new injury setback that is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

Neymar’s latest injury occurred in just his second match back from a cruciate ligament tear, this time in the 27th minute against Esteghlal. He felt a pull in his right leg, ultimately forcing him to leave the game prematurely. Soon after, the diagnosis confirmed a muscle strain that would see him out for several weeks. This setback, coming so soon after his previous long-term injury, has only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future with Al-Hilal. Following the incident, Neymar wasted no time, reportedly boarding a flight to Brazil to begin his rehabilitation among family and friends, further intensifying rumors about his potential departure from Saudi Arabia.

In Brazil, Neymar’s visit has not gone unnoticed. The 31-year-old even made a surprise appearance at a press conference for Santos, showing support for his former club and congratulating them on their recent success. This appearance sparked a wave of speculation, as fans and pundits alike pondered the possibility of a return to his beloved side. According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Neymar has shown a keen interest in rejoining the club, which has led to more discussions between him and Al-Hilal regarding a possible exit in the upcoming January transfer window.

Al-Hilal to give up on superstar?

Despite his lucrative contract with Al-Hilal, which runs until June 2025 and pays him an annual salary of more than $200 million, the 32-year-old forward has had limited playing time. So far, he has only played two matches for the Saudi club in the AFC Champions League, failing to make any league appearances. Al-Hilal is reportedly considering contract termination due to his high salary and the foreign player slot he occupies. This potential development could allow Neymar the flexibility to return to Santos as early as January if an agreement is reached.

For Neymar, this move would mean a significant financial sacrifice, as Santos cannot match Al-Hilal’s offer. However, the Brasilian Serie B outfit has outlined a compensation package that would include a base salary supplemented by various incentives. These incentives are expected to involve revenue shares from shirt sales, sponsorship deals, and commercial partnerships, all designed to make up for the reduced base salary. The club’s main sponsor, Blaze, with whom Neymar already has a strong partnership, is actively involved in facilitating the deal and supporting a comfortable transition back to Santos.

Santos’ preparations for Neymar’s return: Building supportive environment

Santos appears to be taking substantial steps to pave the way for Neymar’s return. As the club aims to create an ideal environment for the star, they are looking to recruit players who share close ties with him. In line with Neymar’s recommendations, Santos has pursued players like Serginho, with whom Neymar has a personal bond. Beyond Serginho, the Teixe are also eyeing big names such as Ganso, Gabigol, Leo Baptistao, and Danilo.

Despite the possible pay cut, Neymar appears drawn to the idea of playing once again in front of the loyal Santos fanbase. As Brazil gears up for the next World Cup, Neymar’s homecoming could provide him with the ideal platform to prepare for the tournament. For Santos, welcoming Neymar back would not only boost their on-field prospects but also revitalize the club’s fan engagement and commercial partnerships.