Good news for Christian Pulisic as Allegri confirms his future at AC Milan amid Champions League push

Christian Pulisic has endured a turbulent few weeks, marked not only by his own dip in form but also by persistent rumors surrounding manager Massimiliano Allegri. The situation finally appears to have stabilized as AC Milan push for a UEFA Champions League berth, with the Italian tactician officially confirming his commitment to the club.

In recent weeks, Allegri’s future in the Milan dugout had been called into question, with reports labeling him a top candidate for the Italy national team vacancy following their disastrous 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. With the squad already struggling for consistency, the prospect of a mid-process coaching change threatened to derail Pulisic and the rest of the locker room.

However, during a post-match press conference following a narrow 1-0 away win over Hellas Verona, Allegri left no room for speculation when asked about his plans. “My thoughts are on Milan; we started a journey together and we will continue it together,” the Italian boss stated.

Sunday’s Matchday 33 victory snapped a two-game skid that saw Milan suffer back-to-back losses to Napoli (1-0) and Udinese (3-0), with the team currently sitting in second place with 66 points. While Inter Milan holds a commanding 12-point lead and could clinch the Scudetto as early as next week, the Rossoneri have pivoted their primary objective to securing a top-four finish and a return to Europe’s elite competition.

Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan celebrates scoring against Hellas Verona with Rafael Leao.

Allegri remained candid about Milan’s current state, acknowledging the team is far from its peak performance: “It was a complicated match because we were coming off two defeats, and because at this stage, there is much more pressure. We need to do better technically, but right now, we have to get straight to the point and bring home the results we need for the Champions League… This result doesn’t give us the guarantee of entering the Champions League, but we are quite a bit further ahead.“

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see also Report: Mario Gila edging toward AC Milan switch; Ousmane Diomande on shortlist

Milan’s offensive struggles continue

Despite being in the hunt for the Serie A title for much of the 2025-26 campaign, the team has suffered a significant second-half regression. One of the most notable drop-offs has come from Pulisic himself who, after a blistering start that saw the USMNT star earn Player of the Month honors in September, his production has vanished in the new year; he has registered just one assist in 16 appearances during the 2026 calendar year.

Against Verona, Pulisic failed to record a single shot on target. Meanwhile, Rafael Leao, another superstar whose season has been hampered by injury, provided the crucial assist for Adrien Rabiot’s game-winner. Still, the statistics are alarming for Milan’s marquee duo: in 738 minutes played together, they have combined for just two goals, a damning lack of production for a pair expected to lead the Rossoneri frontline.

Speaking to SportMediaset, Allegri emphasized that injuries have taken a heavy toll on both playmakers: “Leao provided an assist. He did what he had to do, then I took him off because you can’t play with 12 players. Rafa has important qualities, so he must be decisive. Both he and Pulisic have had injuries this season. The important thing is to keep this attitude until the end.“

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