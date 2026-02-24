Neymar faces reported setback in Brazil return as Carlo Ancelotti eyes 2026 World Cup plans

Neymar’s potential role in the 2026 World Cup has become a major talking point not only within the Brazil national team setup but across the country, with fans openly calling for his inclusion. However, with less than four months until the tournament begins, the Brazilian star is reportedly facing a setback as head coach Carlo Ancelotti shapes his plans for the competition.

One of the recent headlines in Brazil came after Neymar suggested he could retire when his contract with Santos FC expires in December 2026. With that timeline in mind, his focus has shifted to the short term, prioritizing a return to the national team, especially with the March international window approaching, but those ambitions may not align with the coaching staff’s current strategy.

According to ESPN Brasil, Ancelotti’s plan is not to include Neymar on the squad list for the March fixtures. That would rule him out of friendlies against France and Croatia, leaving his next opportunity to return dependent on the final roster announcement in May, when Brazil is scheduled to play two additional warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup in June.

Santos were recently eliminated by Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista, but that result, win or lose, was not expected to influence Ancelotti’s decision. In fact, despite being monitored by the CBF, the plan was never for Neymar to feature in the final matches before the definitive squad announcement.

Neymar of Santos warming up prior to the game.

Ancelotti to wait for Neymar to recover fitness

Neymar’s form late last season, combined with his return from knee surgery in mid-February, raised hopes of a comeback to peak condition, but the tight timeline has complicated matters. As ESPN reported, the idea was always for him to return gradually, regain match rhythm after injury, and continue building sharpness with Santos before being reconsidered for the Brazil national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Ancelotti has repeatedly emphasized that the door remains open, provided Neymar proves he is physically ready. Even though he has yet to play under the Italian coach with the national team, how he fits tactically is not in question; instead, the staff plans to evaluate in May whether he is capable of performing at the level Brazil will require in the World Cup.

Neymar urges Santos to ‘improve’

After helping rescue the club from relegation last season, Santos’ 2026 campaign has started poorly. With only three wins in 12 matches across all competitions (and still none in Brazil’s top flight) the team suffered another blow with the loss to Novorizontino, which was just Neymar’s second appearance of the year and saw him complete the full 90 minutes.

“Sadness. Simply sadness. We have to improve,” Neymar said briefly after the match. Now focused on turning their form around, Santos will face Vasco da Gama next Thursday at Vila Belmiro, aiming for their first win of the new league season.

Advertisement