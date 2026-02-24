Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi
© Getty ImagesNeymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi

Keylor Navas has shared a dressing room with some of the greatest players in soccer history, yet he has made a surprising choice when asked to name the most talented teammate of his career. Despite playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper stunned many by snubbing the two icons and instead pointing to Neymar as the player who left the deepest impression on him.

The revelation has sparked debate among fans, reigniting the age-old discussion about raw talent versus legacy, numbers, and trophies. Coming from a three-time Champions League winner who has seen greatness up close, Navas’ words carry significant weight in soccer circles.

After years guarding the net behind Ronaldo at Real Madrid and later sharing the pitch with Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, Navas was uniquely positioned to judge the very best. Yet when asked about the most gifted player he ever played with, he looked past the Ballon d’Or legends and highlighted the Brazilian magician.

“We are talking about great stars and the best of the last decades, but due to talent on the field, Neymar impacted me a lot,” the 39-year-old goalkeeper told Diairo AS“He did what he wanted with the ball, it didn’t matter if it was with the left or with the right. When I saw him in the games, I felt that it was like when I played with my children. Ney is an incredible player.”

This was the key reason behind Navas’ choice: Neymar’s unpredictable, two-footed mastery and ability to make soccer look effortless, something that even the most decorated players in history do not always possess.

Raw talent over trophies and statistics

Navas’ assessment highlights an important distinction in soccer debates. While Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as the greatest players of all time based on records, trophies, and longevity, Navas judged talent on pure technical ability and creativity rather than achievements.

For the veteran goalkeeper, Neymar embodied a rare kind of spontaneity, an instinctive genius that bends the game to his will. He described Neymar’s style as playful yet devastating, capable of humiliating defenders with improvisation and flair.

Santos FC star Neymar smiling

Neymar Jr of Santos smiles prior a game.

Neymar’s place in soccer history

The former Costa Rica international’s endorsement of Neymar as the most talented player he ever played with adds another chapter to the Brazilian’s complex legacy. While injuries and inconsistencies have limited Neymar’s achievements compared to Messi and Ronaldo, his technical brilliance continues to mesmerize teammates, opponents, and experts alike.

For the experienced shot-stopper, talent is not defined by goals, trophies, or Ballon d’Or awards, but by the ability to make the impossible look natural. In that sense, Neymar represents soccer in its purest artistic form, a player capable of redefining what is technically possible on the pitch.

