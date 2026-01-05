Neymar could face 2026 squad setback as Santos star reportedly draws interest from Tottenham

Neymar played a pivotal role in helping Santos not only avoid relegation during the 2025 season, but also position the club to compete in international competitions in 2026. However, ahead of the new campaign, the Brazilian star could be dealt a major squad setback, as Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing the signing of one of the Peixe’s rising talents.

Set to compete in both the Brasileirão and the Copa Sudamericana in 2026, Neymar recently opted to renew his contract with Santos through the end of the year, with the club working to strengthen the squad around him. However, with the January transfer window now open, one of Santos’ standout players has begun to attract interest from the Premier League.

As reported by The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana and Elias Burke, Tottenham are pushing for the signing of João Victor Souza. Touted as the “new Marcelo,” the 19-year-old left back has emerged as a target for several European clubs, with the North London side already submitting an initial bid to secure his services.

According to the report, Santos received an £8 million ($10.7 million) offer from Tottenham for the young defender but ultimately turned it down. Souza is viewed as one of the club’s most exciting prospects, and the Peixe are reluctant to consider offers that fall well short of his release clause.

Souza of Santos celebrating.

Souza is under contract with Santos through December 2028, when he will be 22 years old, a factor that has complicated potential negotiations. His deal includes a €60 million ($70.3 million) release clause for Brazilian clubs, while the clause for foreign teams, such as Tottenham, is set at €100 million ($117.2 million).

After making his first-team debut in 2024, Souza established himself as a regular starter last season where, despite suffering an ankle injury early in the year, the left back appeared in 29 matches, scoring once and adding two assists. Entering 2026, he is expected to be a key piece in Neymar’s Santos side, making a potential departure a significant blow to the club’s squad-building plans.

Tottenham’s need for fullback reinforcements

Currently sitting 13th in the 2025-26 Premier League and 11th in the UEFA Champions League standings, Tottenham are focused on reinforcing their squad for the second half of the season. With the club dealing with multiple injuries, including up to six players sidelined in their most recent match against Sunderland, fullback has emerged as a priority position.

With starting left back Destiny Udogie out since December due to a hamstring injury, head coach Thomas Frank has turned to veteran Ben Davies, while natural right back Djed Spence has also been used in relief. The situation underscores Tottenham’s need to add depth at fullback as they push to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

