Neymar signs new Santos contract securing Brazil star beyond 2026 World Cup

Neymar became one of the most closely watched names ahead of the winter transfer window, as his contract with Santos, set to expire less than six months before the 2026 World Cup, approached its end. With the deadline looming, the Brazil legend has now agreed to sign a new deal with the Peixe.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Neymar Jr. has reached an agreement to extend his stay at Santos for one additional year. The deal ensures that, even if he earns a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, the legendary forward will remain under contract with the club through December 2026.

The decision represents a shift from Neymar’s recent contract pattern since returning to Santos in February, when he had typically signed six-month deals. He agreed to another short-term extension in June that ran through the end of 2025, with his future once again up for discussion as the year closed.

Reports from Globo Esporte indicate that Santos are expected to officially announce Neymar’s renewal in the coming hours. The new agreement will align the former Barcelona star’s contract length with that of current club president Marcelo Teixeira.

The Santos FC President Marcelo Teixeira speaks alongside Neymar da Silva Santos, Neymar Jr’s father.

Both Teixeira and Neymar da Silva Santos, Neymar Jr.’s father and agent, have maintained ongoing and productive discussions regarding a new deal, but the club’s proximity to the relegation zone late in the season placed the star’s future in doubt. Taking on a leading role, Neymar addressed the situation directly, recording five goals and one assist over the final four matches to help Santos avoid the drop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar’s message is loud and clear for Carlo Ancelotti: Santos star makes huge nine-word 2026 FIFA World Cup vow to Brazil fans

With Santos now secured in Brazil’s top division and set to compete in continental play through the Copa Sudamericana, both sides moved quickly to finalize an agreement that keeps Neymar for another campaign. As a result, the forward will not be seeking a move elsewhere in the near future, good news as he prepares for the World Cup while remaining a central figure at Santos.

When will Neymar return to play with Santos?

Neymar’s most recent appearances proved heroic not only because of his level on the pitch, but also because he played through a medial meniscus injury that ultimately required surgery. With Santos players scheduled to report back on January 2, the Brazilian star is expected to miss the start of 2025 and several early matches of the season.

According to reports from Globo Esporte, Neymar is expected to be sidelined until mid-February. Given the need to regain match fitness and avoid any setbacks, his most likely return date is February 25 against Vasco da Gama. If that timeline is pushed back, his comeback could instead come on March 11 against Mirassol FC, just ahead of the international window in which he could also return to action with Brazil.

Advertisement