Endrick reveals Ancelotti’s advice after Real Madrid loan move as he eyes 2026 World Cup with Brazil

Endrick has been officially presented as a new Olympique Lyon player, a move pursued amid the lack of playing time the forward received at Real Madrid during the 2025-26 season. In his first remarks as a member of the French side, Endrick revealed the advice Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti gave him as he looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup.

After logging just 99 minutes across three appearances, Endrick pushed for a move away from Real Madrid in search of regular opportunities and a chance to remain in Ancelotti’s plans for the World Cup. The 19-year-old attracted interest from Lyon, and his arrival generated significant excitement among fans, who expect him to be a key figure during the six-month loan spell.

During his presentation on Monday, Endrick was asked whether he spoke with Ancelotti before making the move to Lyon: “Yes, I spoke with Ancelotti and he gave me guidance to improve as a player. His advice touched my heart. He told me, ‘Go, develop your football, I want you to be happy.’ But I had already made my decision, even though his advice was important.

“Ancelotti has been a great coach at Real Madrid. I followed all his advice and he helped me develop my game. Now I need to work, play, and help Lyon win. It was wonderful that coach (Paulo) Fonseca and his staff speak Portuguese,” Endrick added. With former AC Milan boss Fonseca in the dugout, the Brazilian is expected to play a more prominent role for a team currently sitting fifth in Ligue 1 and pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Endrick unveiled as new Olympique Lyon player.

Ancelotti was Endrick’s manager during his first season at Real Madrid, a campaign marked by highs and lows as the young striker gradually earned first-team minutes. Now reunited under Ancelotti at the international level, the Italy-born coach has remained attentive to Endrick’s situation, encouraging him to seek regular playing time rather than wait for opportunities in Spain.

Despite his limited minutes, Endrick spoke candidly about the first six months of the 2025-26 season: “They were the best six months of my life. I had time with my wife. I had time to build my home. Without those things — without the new house, without family — I am nothing. Now I’m focused on my work. I thank God and everyone who has been part of my journey. I repeat: those six months were the best of my life.“

Endrick’s ambitions at Lyon and with Brazil

Since Ancelotti took over as head coach, Endrick has not returned to the Brazil national team. During the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, the forward missed Ancelotti’s first four matches due to a thigh muscle injury, and he was left out of the squad for the following four friendlies — a situation he will be eager to change with consistent minutes at Lyon.

Set to remain at Lyon on loan through the end of the 2025–26 season, the Brazilian has made his priorities clear with his new club. “My personal goal is to help Lyon. I want to play and help Lyon win titles, and also finish as high as possible in Ligue 1,” he stated.

With just two international windows remaining to convince Ancelotti of his place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad, Endrick concluded by addressing his ambitions with the Canarinha: “As for the national team, everyone dreams of playing for it. Thank God, I’ve already made my debut and scored goals. It’s true that I haven’t been called up recently. I’ll do everything I can to wear the Brazil jersey again.”