Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate on Portugal reportedly reaches agreement to join Yamal’s Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to hold his place as one of Portugal’s cornerstones ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with head coach Roberto Martínez shaping a squad capable of competing for the title. Now, one of those key figures is set for a major club move, with reports indicating he has reached an agreement to join Lamine Yamal at FC Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign João Cancelo on a six-month loan. The Portuguese right back had fallen out of favor at Al Hilal under Simone Inzaghi, and the Blaugrana moved quickly to capitalize on the opportunity, securing his return after his stint with the club during the 2023–24 season.

Following that brief spell, Cancelo pushed for a permanent return to Barcelona, but financial constraints prevented the club from meeting his salary demands, prompting the defender to continue his career in Saudi Arabia. Now, with Barcelona set to pay €4 million in loan coverage to Al Hilal, the move is expected to become official in the coming days, keeping Cancelo in Spain through the lead-up to the World Cup.

Inter Milan, another former club of Cancelo, were also keen on bringing him back and had reportedly reached an agreement with Al Hilal. However, the defender remained focused on a potential Barcelona return, and once the Spanish side made a financial effort, they emerged as his preferred destination over the Italian club.

Joao Cancelo of FC Barcelona celebrating.

Barcelona had already been expected to make a move during the winter transfer window, as Hansi Flick recently acknowledged. With Andreas Christensen suffering a partial ACL tear in his left knee and facing several months on the sidelines, the club can use up to 80 percent of his salary to facilitate Cancelo’s arrival while remaining compliant with Financial Fair Play regulations.

While a center back may have been a more natural priority, Cancelo’s ability to operate on both flanks adds significant value to Flick’s squad. His arrival also allows Jules Koundé to shift centrally if needed, and Cancelo could quickly develop into a key attacking partner for Lamine Yamal on the right side thanks to his offensive instincts.

Cancelo’s move with the 2026 World Cup in mind

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, João Cancelo has been one of the few veterans to remain integral through Portugal’s post-2022 World Cup rebuild, playing an important role under Roberto Martínez. In 2025, injuries sidelined him for six matches, including the UEFA Nations League Final Four, but when available, he started all four games under Martínez, contributing two goals and two assists and highlighting how difficult he is to replace.

Despite competition from natural right backs Nélson Semedo and Diogo Dalot, neither has been able to displace Cancelo in the pecking order. Martínez even deployed João Neves at right back during the Nations League final, a workable solution that weakened the midfield in the process. Now set to join Barcelona, the former Manchester City defender will have a platform to regain rhythm and minutes as he looks to solidify his role ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

