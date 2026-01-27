Neymar begins injury recovery with 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind as Santos president delivers crucial nine-word update

Neymar’s name still carries enormous weight at Santos, and even while sidelined, the Brazilian icon remains central to the club’s short-term ambitions and long-term hopes. As the 33-year-old continues his recovery from knee surgery, attention has shifted from frustration to cautious optimism. With the 2026 World Cup firmly in his sights, every update on his condition is dissected, every training image scrutinized, and every word from club officials carefully weighed.

The 33-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on December 22, following months of playing through discomfort at the end of the 2025 campaign. Despite the pain, he helped guide Santos through a difficult period and ultimately chose to extend his stay at his boyhood club, signing a one-year contract extension that reaffirmed his commitment to the project.

The operation was deemed a success, and after a short break over the festive period, Neymar returned to work under the supervision of the club’s medical staff at the Rei Pele Training Centre. For now, his program remains individualized, focusing on strength, mobility, and gradual reintegration rather than rushing him back into competitive action.

Santos has already played four matches without its main star at the start of 2026, recording one win, two draws, and one defeat, leaving the Peixe ninth in the Campeonato Paulista with six points. With only the top eight advancing and the bottom two facing relegation, his return could prove decisive — but not at the expense of long-term fitness.

Tweet placeholder

What did Santos president say about Neymar?

The mood around Neymar’s recovery shifted noticeably when club president Marcelo Teixeira addressed the media. Asked when fans might see the Brazilian star back on the pitch, Teixeira delivered the short but encouraging message that has since echoed across Brazilian football. “I’m not sure if he’ll return against Sao Paulo, there’s no set date. I’ve been following his work and it’s being done well. There’s no date, but I believe it’s coming soon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

That nine-word reassurance was enough to spark optimism, even without a firm timetable. Teixeira doubled down on Santos’ cautious stance, adding: “The recovery process is scheduled to begin in February. We are working intensely to get Neymar back, not as quickly as possible, but at the right time, so we can count on him for the entire season.” The message was clear: Neymar will return when ready — not when expectation demands it.

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

The World Cup shadow hanging over everything

Beyond club action, Neymar’s recovery is inextricably linked to his international future. He has not represented Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious knee injury against Uruguay. In his absence, the Seleçao secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but the debate over Neymar’s role remains alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti has been equally clear: The former Barcelona and PSG star will only be considered if he proves both fitness and form. Upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia in late March and early April could provide a pathway back — but only if his comeback with Santos goes to plan.