Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s legacy has long been protected by numbers that feel untouchable. Even as eras change and styles evolve, certain benchmarks from his peak seasons have remained frozen in time. Yet in the 2025-26 campaign, a new storyline is quietly gathering momentum in Germany. With Bayern thriving and creativity flowing through its attack, Harry Kane’s teammate Michael Olise is beginning to threaten a landmark that once seemed eternal.

Messi still defines excellence in playmaking, while Olise continues to rise as one of the most decisive wide players in Europe. At the club level, the contrast is striking: one represents the gold standard of a previous generation, the other the modern embodiment of efficiency and flair. And as Bayern surge through domestic and continental competitions, the numbers are starting to provoke uncomfortable comparisons.

Bayern Munich’s season has unfolded with authority. The club sits top of the Bundesliga and has positioned itself strongly in Europe, where qualification for the knockout stages has already been secured. Central to that success has been the attacking balance provided by Harry Kane’s finishing and the supply line operating just behind him.

That supply line has increasingly been dominated by Michael Olise, whose influence has gone beyond moments of brilliance. The French international has become a constant source of penetration, chance creation, and decisive final balls. Whether starting or coming off the bench, his impact has been immediate and measurable.

One performance, in particular, shifted the conversation. Against Leipzig, the Frenchman delivered a goal and three assists in a single appearance, underlining just how devastating he can be when given space. From that point on, every assist added weight to a growing question: how far can this run actually go?

The numbers that sparked the debate

By mid-season, Olise’s output had reached a level that demanded historical context. According to Transfermarkt, the Bayern winger has already registered 21 assists across all competitions, combining Bundesliga and Champions League action. Opta’s count of 17 is more conservative, but the underlying trend remains the same: his creative pace is extraordinary.

For the Bavarian side, those assists have translated into results. The 24-year-old has set up Harry Kane’s opening goals, delivered decisive passes in tight league matches, and remained productive even in defeat. His ability to unlock defenses from wide areas has become one of the club’s defining tactical strengths. At this stage, the comparison with past greats is no longer theoretical. It is statistical — and unavoidable.

How close is Olise to breaking Messi’s record?

Midway through the season, the scale of what Olise is chasing becomes clear. The benchmark he is approaching is Lionel Messi’s assist record from the 2011-12 season, widely regarded as one of the most remarkable creative campaigns in soccer history.

That season saw the Argentine redefine playmaking at Barcelona, producing an assist total that has stood untouched for over a decade. Depending on the data provider, the figure varies slightly. Transfermarkt credits Messi with 32 assists, while Opta lists 30, excluding penalty-related contributions. Either way, no player in Europe’s top leagues has come close to matching it — until now.

With half of the Bundesliga season still to play, plus Champions League and domestic cup fixtures, Olise has a clear pathway to challenge that number. By Transfermarkt’s methodology, he needs 12 more assists. By Opta’s stricter count, the target is 14. In both cases, the remaining schedule offers ample opportunity.