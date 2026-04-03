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Neymar’s 2026 World Cup fate gets more complicated as Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti’s honest assessment emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar Junior of Santos and Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.
© Ricardo Moreira/Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos and Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Both Neymar and Carlo Ancelotti find themselves at the center of a growing debate as club and national team ambitions intersect. With Santos operating as a single focal point for his resurgence, Neymar’s performances are once again under the microscope. At the same time, Brazil’s national team picture is almost complete, with Ancelotti having previously put strict emphasis on form and rhythm.

The situation is evolving rapidly, and Neymar’s name is no longer automatically guaranteed in discussions. The veteran star’s recent performances for Santos suggest a player steadily regaining sharpness after injury setbacks and limited minutes. In a 2-0 win over Remo, he delivered a decisive assist and played a central role in both goals, showing flashes of his technical brilliance and creativity.

Despite not being fully at peak condition, he remained the most dangerous player on the pitch and consistently drew defenders toward him. This match also showcased how the 34-year-old forward can transform the Peixe when he is on the field. The team becomes more dynamic, generating greater attacking fluidity and chance creation, which is essential as Santos looks to climb the table in the Brazilian Serie A.

However, Neymar’s momentum has not come without setbacks. A yellow card in the same match means he will miss a key upcoming fixture against Flamengo, limiting valuable game time to impress Ancelotti before the final squad announcement.

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This absence is particularly damaging as every match counts in the race to secure a World Cup place. The clock is ticking, with Ancelotti expected to finalize his 26-man squad on May 18, leaving Neymar little margin for error.

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Ancelotti’s reported perspective emerges

While Neymar continues to fight for his place, Carlo Ancelotti’s stance appears far more decisive than many anticipated. According to Andre Loffredo of Sportv, the Italian coach is not fully convinced by the hype surrounding Neymar, focusing instead on players who deliver consistent output.

“He just doesn’t get the massive ‘fuss’ around the attacker’s name.,” was one of the key revelations attributed to Ancelotti’s internal assessment. This perspective signals a shift in how Neymar is viewed at the highest level of international selection.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ancelotti.jpg

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

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What’s more, the report has added that Neymar is absolutely excluded from Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil 2026 World Cup plans. The Santos captain doesn’t even make the list of players under evaluation; the coach isn’t even considering him. Ancelotti has been keeping a careful eye on Neymar’s recent performances and finds no justification for a call-up.

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