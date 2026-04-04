Julián Álvarez saga with Barcelona draws complaint from Atletico Madrid: ‘You are crossing the line’

Atletico Madrid lost to Barcelona this Saturday in the buildup to the Champions League quarterfinals, where these same teams will face each other. However, a battle for Julián Álvarez may also be coming.

The club’s president, Enrique Cerezo, was direct with his rivals, sending a message about the forward’s future: “You are crossing the line a little with Álvarez. He’s an Atletico Madrid player and has a long contract with the club.”

Álvarez was not part of the team. He does not appear to be injured since he was on the bench, but he did not come on. The reason may be that there was not much at stake for Atletico Madrid in this match, while next Wednesday they will play the first leg of the European tie.

Barcelona dismissed the subject

These comments from the Atletico Madrid president came during the courtesy meeting before the match, when club executives spoke with the press. Representing Barcelona was Rafael Yuste, the club’s vice president until Joan Laporta takes over.

Cerezo was very critical with Barcelona (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The club has been working behind the scenes to sign the forward in the summer, but it will not be easy. Yuste did not add fuel to the fire when asked about the player, giving a simple “good afternoon” to avoid the subject.

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see also Barcelona may face uphill battle for Julián Álvarez as Atlético Madrid reportedly chase his contract renewal

In reality, Atletico Madrid have no obligation to negotiate with Barcelona. His contract is not ending anytime soon, and the 500 million euro release clause gives Atletico full control over Álvarez. Reportedly, they would not listen to any offer below 100 million euros.